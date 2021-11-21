Former NFL Pro Bowler Proclaims D’Andre Swift an NFL ‘Superstar’

The Detroit Lions struggled on the field in Week 11, but once again, D’Andre Swift is not a reason for the team’s frustration on offense.

Trailing 13-0 in the third quarter, the Lions were looking for a spark. Swift provided it with an electrifying 57 yard touchdown run to keep the Lions in the game. As a result, there were some strong opinions about the running back floating around on the internet.

ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Ryan Clark was all eyes on the play, and made the comment that he thinks Swift is a superstar in the league that few people currently know about.

I keep telling y’all folks D’Andre Swift is a super star. All year this kid has made plays for their offense in Detroit — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 21, 2021

Clark would know about that because he played in the league from 2002-2014 and cracked the NFL Pro Bowl in 2011. The fact that he continues to beat the drum for Swift is good news for the Lions and their running back in the future. Swift might be able to elevate himself as well as his team the rest of the way.

It’s been a while since the Lions had a superstar on offense and specially at running back. Swift is making a big case for that now.

Watch Swift’s Touchdown Against Cleveland

Swift has been a dynamo all season for the Lions, but this run was a special thing of beauty. The running back blasted through the line and took off for what looked like a major gain. Once he hit the open field, he was long gone and made a 57 yard house call for the Detroit score. Here’s a look at the play:

The big run allowed Swift to later go over 100 yards on the day, and showed why the Lions can’t be counted out of the game so long as they have the running bak on the roster. It’s the kind of run that superstar players find a way to make routinely, and one that Swift is now starting to deliver in a big way this season for the needy Detroit offense.

Swift Made More Lions History With Touchdown Run

The play wasn’t just significant for the Lions from an in-game standpoint at all. It also allowed Swift to continue his assault on the Detroit record book. Swift joined Barry Sanders as the only Lions player to produce a 50 yard rushing touchdown and a 50 yard receiving touchdown in the same season since 1997.

.@Lions RB @DAndreSwift is the first player in team history to produce a TD rush of 50+ yards and TD reception of 50+ yards in a season since RB @BarrySanders in 1997. He's also only the 5th Lion to ever produce 125+ rushing yards in consecutive games.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/7uHlvCNvtx — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 21, 2021

Any type a player is mentioned in the same breath as Sanders, that’s a major feather in the cap for that player. The rest of the way in a lost season, Swift can be expected to keep running hard and churning his legs and perhaps even setting more team records along the way.

The more he joins Sanders in the Detroit record book, the easier it can be said that Swift is a superstar like Clark proclaimed.

