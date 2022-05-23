Analyst Names D’Andre Swift to Significant Positional List for 2022

It’s been a while since the Detroit Lions have had one of the top runners in the NFL, but that could be set to change drastically in the near future.

With the continued emergence of D’Andre Swift, the Lions could have a player set to break out, and that’s something which fans and analysts alike have become very cognizant of in recent years.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Another believer of Swift and his talent has emerged in the form of Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football. Schrager was recently putting together lists of top players at positions under 25 years old, and Swift was on the list for the Lions.

Swift was paired in a group with other elite young runners like Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris, Cam Akers and Javonte Williams. It’s safe to say that is a pretty rock-solid group, and Swift’s inclusion is significant for Detroit’s offense.

The Lions have been searching for a piece at the position for years, and Swift figures to be that guy. Accolades like this from the media only prove why that could be the case in the future.

Swift Excited for Healthy 2022 Season

The Lions will have health this season from their biggest weapons on offense. Not only will the team be getting back key figures in the trenches like center Frank Ragnow, but weaponry as well, with tight end T.J. Hockenson and wideout Quintez Cephus all expected to be back completely healthy. Swift will be ready as well. With that in mind, it might not be a shock at all to think much better things will be on the horizon for the group this year.

Swift himself already sees the potential for a big season, especially with regards to his own game. As he explained to reporters on Thursday, April 21 including Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, he is already thinking about what it will be like working with Detroit’s solid group daily.

I asked D'Andre Swift if he ever lets himself think about what it's going to be like to run behind this offensive line. He started smiling before I could even finish the question. "That thought crosses my mind at least once a day." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 21, 2022

“I asked D’Andre Swift if he ever lets himself think about what it’s going to be like to run behind this offensive line. He started smiling before I could even finish the question. “That thought crosses my mind at least once a day,” Twentyman explained in a tweet after listening to Swift speak.

Safe to say it isn’t just fans dreaming about what Swift will look like running behind the revved-up offensive line, but the player himself. With a big season, Swift might rise to the top of lists such as this one.

How Swift Stacks up Against His Young Competition

Statistically, Swift might not have made the biggest impact in the league to this point when compared with this group, but that has been due mostly to injury and not a lack of production. When Swift has been in the mix, he’s been very good, putting up 1,138 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Swift has also put up 803 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns, proving he is a dual-threat. Taylor has collected 2,980 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns, proving he is the best of the bunch. Harris isn’t that far behind with 1,200 yards and 7 scores as a rookie.

So far, Swift hasn’t enjoyed the exposure or production of a lot of other young players at his position, but if the Lions can sustain some success, he will be able to trend upward in the future and perhaps become a star in his own right. He may even push for the top spot on this list when all is said and done.

To that end, Schrager probably isn’t jumping the gun at all putting him within this category.

READ NEXT: Lions’ Top Roster Hole Called ‘Volatile’ for 2022