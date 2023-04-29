Internet Applauds ‘Lucky’ Lions Return Within D’Andre Swift Trade

The Detroit Lions grabbed speedy running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft, and with that move, the writing was on the wall for D’Andre Swift.

After the Lions had snagged Gibbs as well as shelled out a three-year, $18 million dollar deal to David Montgomery this offseason, it was very clear that Swift was going to have a limited role with the Lions. So the team started taking calls.

On Saturday, April 29, the Lions dealt away Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, the team landed a 2025 fourth-round draft pick as well as moved up in the seventh-round for 2023. That pick will come at 219.

The compensation for the Lions according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated? A 2025 fourth-round pick, plus moving up in the 2023 seventh-round.

“Source: The Eagles are acquiring RB D’Andre Swift from the Lions for a swap of 2023 seventh-round picks (Detroit moves up in the round) and a 2025 fourth-round pick,” Breer tweeted.

After the Eagles had made the deal, folks immediately started pointing out the fact that Swift was a former Georgia running back. Philadelphia, of course, has become a second home for Georgia players, with Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo all landing there in the 2023 draft. As Chris Burke of The Athletic pointed out, it sure feels as if Philadelphia has a type.

“Did he play for Georgia?” “Yes.” “Get him,” Burke tweeted in response to the deal.

The trade allowed the Eagles to add another weapon to their already loaded offense, and that equates to “an embarrassment of riches” according to Jordan Schultz of Score.

“Embarrassment of riches for Howie Roseman and the Eagles. D’Andre Swift in the same backfield as Jalen Hurts is insane!,” Schultz tweeted.

Though that might be the case, others weren’t completely sure that Swift delivers on the field. As Twitter user Hamza tweeted, he was surprised to see so many folks “pretending Swift was good” once he got dealt away from Detroit.

“Why are people acting like D’Andre Swift is good all of a sudden once he got traded,” he tweeted.

As it relates to the compensation, the Lions may have actually lucked out on that front according to some. Twitter user Jon Benne thinks that Swift isn’t nearly as good and the return was lucky.

“D’Andre Swift is not as good as Twitter thinks he is. Lions were lucky to get a 4th,” he tweeted.

While Philadelphia gets a talented player, Detroit doesn’t have to worry about Swift’s looming fifth-year option, nor about doing a new contract with him in the future. They added draft capital and rectified another contract situation that needed addressing.

D’Andre Swift Was Placed on Trade Block Quickly

It didn’t seem as if Swift was going to last long in Detroit. After Gibbs became the team’s first-round pick, Swift was almost immediately placed on the trading block by the team.

Friday, April 28, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Lions had been taking trade calls on Swift since the Gibbs addition, and he was likely to be on his way out of Detroit.

“Sources: The Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit,” Fowler tweeted.

During his Detroit career, Swift enjoyed a solid dual-threat impact, putting up 1,68 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground to go with 1,198 yards and seven scores through the air.

D’Andre Swift’s Injury History Makes Him Risky

With Swift off to Philadelphia, more of the fallout of the trade was discussed regarding his health. In the last few seasons, Swift has suffered some major injuries, missing time due to hip, shoulder and ankle ailments since his rookie year of 2020.

ESPN analyst Dan Graziano pointed this out with a tweet. As he explained, while the Philadelphia additions of Swift as well as Rashaad Penny could be smart, they also come with some risk given both player’s injury histories.

“Full respect for everything the Eagles are doing. They’ve earned the benefit of the doubt and then some. But if you’re bringing in Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift in the same offseason, you’re REALLY counting on your training staff,” Graziano tweeted.

It’s a definite risk to add a player like Swift, who has struggled with health before, only playing in 40 total games over his first three seasons in the league with just 16 starts.

Certainly, the Lions could have used Swift as part of the backfield in 2023, with Gibbs serving as a solid insurance policy for him to try to take the load off. That was unlikely to happen, though, given Swift’s likely desire for touches.

With David Montgomery in the fold along with Gibbs, the Lions have the makings of a solid start to their running back room for 2023. Detroit also re-signed hard running Craig Reynolds this offseason to go with 2021 seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson.

Swift is now out of the picture, and off to Philadelphia where he grew up. Much like the Jeff Okudah trade, it was another amicable parting for the Lions.