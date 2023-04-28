D’Andre Swift ‘Poised’ to Depart Lions After Jahmyr Gibbs Move: Report

The Detroit Lions shocked many around the league when they landed running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

One player that the move likely had some major consequences with was running back D’Andre Swift. Heading into the draft, rumors held that Swift could be on the trading block. After the Gibbs pick played out, that might only be more of the case.

Speaking to the media following Detroit’s first-round early in the morning of Friday, April 28, Brad Holmes was asked about the impact on Swift. He provided a pretty direct answer that might have been very telling for the running back, as Colton Pouncy of The Athletic showed in a tweet.

“Lions GM Brad Holmes on RB D’Andre Swift: “Yeah, I mean, D’Andre, he’s still on our roster. He’s still part of our team. He’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, (the Gibbs pick) hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but, you know, it is early,” Holmes told the media afterward.

That doesn’t do much to put faith on Swift for those keeping score at home, and it could certainly indicate that a move is coming soon for the Lions at the position. Swift is coming into needing a new deal after the 2023-24 season, and Dan Campbell said this offseason the team was prepared to “start over” with him.

However, later on Friday, April 28, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Lions had been taking trade calls on Swift since the Gibbs addiiton, and he could be on his way out with the team.

“Sources: The Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit,” Fowler tweeted.

Certainly, Swift could be a part of the mix moving forward in 2023, and Gibbs could serve as a solid insurance policy for him. Swift has struggled with health before, only playing in 40 total games over his first three seasons in the league with just 16 starts.

With David Montgomery in the fold along with Gibbs, the Lions could be looking to move on from Swift fairly quickly in the coming days. Running back needy teams like the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins or even Philadelphia Eagles could now call on Swift.

Lions’ D’Andre Swift Was Rumored on Trade Block

Could Swift now be on the move? It’s possible as the draft pushes on, and some rumors circulating on the internet might have identified him even before the draft as a key player to watch moving forward.

The Lions added David Montgomery this offseason on a three-year, $18 million dollar deal, so could that help make Swift available? It’s possible ahead of the draft according to Charlie Campbell of Walter Football.

Ahead of the draft, Campbell discussed some rumors that have been swirling. As he wrote, Swift’s name has been coming up in trade talks, and as a result, he could now be someone to watch closely for a deal in the coming days.

“One player to watch this year is Lions running back D’Andre Swift. Teams have been calling Detroit to see if Swift is available after the franchise signed David Montgomery in free agency. Swift has played really well for Detroit when on the field, but has had a hard time staying healthy. Swift is in the last year of his contract, so teams probably won’t be willing to give up anything more than a mid-round pick. Swift will be an interesting player to monitor because some teams are interested in making a deal for the fourth-year pro,” Campbell wrote in the piece.

What could the Lions get for Swift? It’s possible the team could score a middle-round pick in 2023, such as a fourth-round selection. They might also be willing to take a 2024 selection in a trade to add for their future.

Lions Running Back Room Looking Stacked

It’s been an offseason of change for the Lions at running back, and with this latest development, it might not be done just yet.

After enjoying a solid 2022 season in which the team racked up 23 touchdowns and yards including yards per-game, the Lions didn’t re-sign Jamaal Williams and elected for a shakeup at the position.

Instead, Detroit brought David Montgomery into the mix, and have said they could a dynamic weapon. They will also run it back with D’Andre Swift next season as well. With that said, the backfield could have questions beyond 2024 given Swift’s contract situation. He’s slated to be a free agent soon.

With Gibbs now in the fold, Swift may or may not be in Detroit’s long-term plans for the future.