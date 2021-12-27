D’Andre Swift’s Kind Gesture for Lions Fan in Atlanta Goes Viral

The Detroit Lions are playing out the string in a lost season, and the team is fighting injury problems down the stretch. That could create the situation where the players check out and are simply working to finish the year.

That hasn’t happened in Detroit, as Dan Campbell has managed to keep the Lions together in a major way on the field and off. Once again that was proven this week as one of the team’s star players took time out to make the day of a young fan in Atlanta during Week 16’s game.

As Twitter user Donnie Shoop explained, Swift took some time out to share an autograph with his son. It was a moment that the duo will not soon forget as Swift made it happen. Shoop thanked Swift with a post.

Hey @DAndreSwift . Want to thank you for your time today. You signed my kids jersey today. He said he it was the best day ever and “he wanted to cry”. That 2 minutes, he’ll remember forever, and so will I. Your a good man sir. Go Lions and Go @DAndreSwift — Donnie Shoop (@DonnieShoop) December 27, 2021

“Hey D’Andre Swift. Want to thank you for your time today. You signed my kid’s jersey today. He said he it was the best day ever and “he wanted to cry”. That 2 minutes, he’ll remember forever, and so will I. You’re a good man sir. Go Lions and Go D’Andre Swift,” Shoop tweeted.

Safe to say that would have to rank high in terms of the most exciting things ever to happen at a football stadium for a fan, and Swift himself ensured that would only continue to be the case.

Swift, Lions Responded to Tweet

Putting things out on Twitter to athletes, one can never count on getting a response, so the shock of all shocks had to be when Swift actually took time out to respond to Shoop and acknowledge the act by saying “you’re welcome” while adding in a “Go Lions” as well.

It wasn’t just Swift that responded, though. The Lions themselves put out a tweet about the event, highlighting how Swift managed to make spirits bright for their fans.

In a league that far too often highlights the negative, it’s cool to see a special connection between a fan and a player.

Swift Pushing to Return Late During 2021 Season

The good news for Lions fans is that Swift might finally be able to get back on the field in the next few weeks. He practiced in a limited fashion in Week 16 and while he was inactive on Sunday and did not play, Swift is looking like he could soon return off a shoulder injury that has kept him down the last few weeks of this year. Swift has rested up and tried to give it a go, but simply hasn’t been able to get over the top in terms of his own health.

This season, Swift has put up 984 all-purpose yards and 6 touchdowns. Obviously, fans hope he can get back to the field for 2021 to provide a few more highlights for their team.

If this is it for Swift, though, he made quite an impact for one fan that will be remembered.

