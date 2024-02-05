Lions Urged to Target Versatile Prospect to Create ‘Fearsome’ Defensive Front

The Detroit Lions have been linked to interior and edge rushers in free agency along with the draft during the first week of the offseason. In a perfect world, though, the Lions could add one player who can pressure quarterbacks from both areas. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein argued that could make Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson an interesting potential target for Detroit.

Zierlein had the Lions landing Robinson at No. 29 overall in his NFL mock draft released on February 5.

“Robinson made the move from the interior to defensive end with impressive results this past season at Mizzou,” Zierlein wrote. “He can rush from inside or the edge and help create a fearsome front for the Lions.”

Robinson recorded 8.5 sacks with 14 tackles for loss for Missouri in 2023. He also had a career-high 43 total tackles.

Why Darius Robinson Could Fit With the Lions

There’s little doubt that cornerback was the weakest unit on Detroit’s roster during 2023. The Lions finished 27th in pass defense and 27th in passing touchdowns allowed.

They were also 29th in net yards yielded per pass attempt.

Those poor statistics against the pass were somewhat surprising. The Lions were first in pressure rate, first in hurry percentage and second in quarterback knockdown rate.

But, the lack of sacks contributed to the team’s poor showing in the net yards allowed per pass attempt category. The Lions finished tied for 23rd in sacks with 41.

Detroit managed that many quarterback takedowns because of many contributors. The Lions had 18 defenders record at least 1 sack in 2023.

However, only defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill had more than 3 sacks.

With Hutchinson on the edge and McNeill lining up in the middle, the Lions already have an exterior and interior defensive line piece to build around for 2024. General manager Brad Holmes could target either defensive line spot in the first round.

Getting Robinson would give the Lions defensive line flexibility. It could allow Detroit to make another addition anywhere along the defensive line either later in the draft or free agency after draft weekend.

In five seasons at Missouri, Robinson posted 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He also had 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defense.

Could the Lions Add Defensive Line Help in the Draft & Free Agency?

Based on the rumblings from the first week of the offseason, the Lions may not wait until the draft to address their defensive line.

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness linked the Lions to pending free agent defensive lineman Justin Madubuike. He registered 13 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Robinson and Madubuike would make up a very interesting pair to add to Hutchinson and McNeill.

Madubuike and McNeill could be a dynamic duo in the interior of Detroit’s defensive line.

Adding Madubuike would also allow Robinson to stay on the outside, where he excelled during his final season at Missouri. Robinson should see plenty of one-on-one opportunities playing opposite Hutchinson.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks and The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner had the Lions drafting a defensive lineman in their January mock drafts as well. But each had Detroit targeting a different edge rusher than Robinson.

Brooks projected the Lions to pick Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson while Baumgardner predicted the Lions to select Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau.

On January 16, The Athletic’s Dan Brugler slotted Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat to the Lions in the first round.