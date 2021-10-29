Darius Slay Shares Special Message With Lions Fans Before Return

The Detroit Lions are going through some reunions on the field the last few weeks, and a sneaky big one is taking place this week with the return of cornerback Darius Slay to Ford Field.

Slay was traded away from the Lions in 2020, but has never encountered his former team on the field as an opponent until now. It will be a homecoming for one of the team’s more beloved players when he suited up for them for years.

Coming into the matchup, Slay spoke to the media in an interview posted to PhiladelphiaEagles.com. As he said, the Motor City is like a second home to him given all the bonds he shares and has made with the place through the years. Slay is also not taking for granted the role the Lions played in his career and development, either.

“That’s like my second home,” Slay said of Detroit to the media. “Seven years. Martin Mayhew taking a chance on me drafting me. The Lions organization for taking a chance on me. Got a lot of family there, built a lot of good relationships so it’s a good home visit for me. I appreciate the fans for showing it because I’m real big in the community there, so it’s going to be a good feeling to be back in Detroit.”

Naturally, there was a question about the end in Detroit. Slay didn’t get along with former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, and as a result, the team worked to trade him. In the end, though, that wasn’t bad news for Slay at all. He doesn’t mind how things finished up in Detroit and only looks to the present and future.

“It was great how it ended, because the situation, what it was. But I’m here now, I’m ready to work like I always am. Glad to be here. Trying to do the best I can to help this team.”

Slay may have moved on, but it’s clear he will still always remember his time with the Lions for more good reasons than bad reasons.

Slay Tweets Excitement to Return to Detroit

It isn’t just lip service in a press conference for Slay to say he is excited about his Detroit return. The cornerback also took to Twitter to share the sentiment and give some of the love back to the fans he shared plenty with on the field during his career with the Lions.

Here’s a look at what Slay wrote:

Man it’s go feel good to play in Detroit again!!! My 2nd Home✊🏽 nothing but love🙏🏾 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) October 28, 2021

For years, Slay was seen as one of the more genuine players on the team, and his social media presence easily shows why that is the case. Slay continues to be a class player on the internet, and this reaction to a game against the Lions is a show that he understands that plenty of fans still cheer him on from afar in Motown.

Slay’s Stats and Highlights With Eagles

Since leaving the Lions prior to the 2020 season, Slay hasn’t slowed down much if at all. He continues to show as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL and a lock down defender. Since joining the Eagles last season, Slay has piled up 88 tackles and 3 total interceptions during his time with the team so far.

Here’s a look at what Slay has been able to do on the field with the Eagles:





Play



Darius slay highlights 2020-21 2021-02-20T05:03:29Z

While Slay has been solid for the Eagles, it’s nice to see him showing some love to Detroit. The Lions fans will never forget the 19 interceptions and 347 tackles he put up with the Lions. It’s nice to see that Slay hasn’t forgotten those moments, either.

