Lions Reveal Signing of Massive Free Agent Offensive Tackle

The Detroit Lions have continued to scour the market for depth this offseason at positions of need, and have made another signing to bolster one of the stronger spots on their roster up front.

Monday morning, the team revealed they had signed free agent offensive tackle Darrin Paulo, formally of the University of Utah as well as the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. The Lions are theoretically stacked at tackle, so the timing of Paulo’s arrival is certainly interesting to note.

Could this decision to sign Paulo mean the team is closer than many might think to dealing fellow tackle Tyrell Crosby? Last week, Detroit offensive line coach Hank Fraley admitted that he had discussions with Crosby about that rumor, and the plan is for Crosby to still be in the mix. Knowing this, the Paulo addition could be a depth move given offseason workouts.

Even such, the Lions prove they are interested in continuing to bolster any spot on the roster, even ones which are perceived to be turned around.

Paulo’s Stats and Highlights

A four-year starter at Utah, Paulo was part of an offensive front which helped the Utes lead the PAC-12 in rushing during the 2019 season. Paulo also had 40 career starts and played in 53 career games during his college career. In spite of this, and his status as a three-time all-academic player in the conference, Paulo went undrafted in 2020, and had to latch on with the Saints in the offseason. He was released, then signed again by the Denver Broncos. Eventually, he was cut there and went to free agency, where the Lions just scooped him up.

In terms of the tape, it’s clear Paulo is a big, athletic lineman that can move around and do lots of the things the Lions like to see up front. At 6-5, he has the ability to move and do some impressive things on his feet.

He will come to the Lions with a shot to impress and land a potential depth role with the team the rest of the offseason.

Detroit’s Offensive Line Suddenly Has Depth

Paulo comes to Detroit at a stacked spot and might have a tough time making the roster considering that. Even though the Lions have Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson and Frank Ragnow in the fold as well as quality young depth pieces like Tyrell Crosby and Logan Stenberg, the team targeted Penei Sewell in the draft to perhaps cement their transformation toward one of the best groups in the NFL. With Sewell and Crosby at tackle, it’s tough to see where Paulo will play unless the Lions decide to move a few folks out.

Regardless of what they do with Paulo, Crosby or anyone else, it’s clear the Lions continue to build one of the more athletic and bigger lines in the NFL. That’s good news considering how much the team has classically struggled at that spot through the years.

