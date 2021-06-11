Lions Quarterback Reveals Wife’s Quest for Olympic Games

David Blough plays quarterback for the Detroit Lions in the NFL, so it’s crazy to think that he might not be the most athletic member of his own household.

Apparently, though, that is the case. Not only is Blough himself a stud, but his wife Melissa is as well. She is currently in the running to be an Olympic athlete for Columbia in terms of running track. Blough dropped the nugget when speaking with the media this week.

David Blough's wife, Melissa, is on the verge of qualifying for the Olympics. They'll find out for sure later this month. She runs track and will represent Columbia if she makes it. He said he hopes to be staying up late one night at training camp to watch her run. Pretty awesome — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 10, 2021

As he said, he hopes he will be able to stay up late in the summer during training camp and watch her compete. It would be awesome if that came true for Blough and his family, and would be a very neat thing to note indeed if she was able to make it.

Dan Campbell Talks up Blough’s Attributes

There could be some question as to whether or not Blough might have an in with the new staff or if he might be on the outside looking in given the team has changed schemes or coaches. Early on, though, it seems as if the Lions are going to give Blough more than a fair shot to stick on the roster given the commentary of Dan Campbell.

This week, Campbell talked about what he appreciates most about Blough, and it’s clear he loves everything about the quarterback, from his ability to throw to what he means to the roster.

Dan Campbell on David Blough: "I love the kid." Coach says he's smart, has good timing, command of the huddle, is a strong communicator and is just a helluva dude. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 9, 2021

It’s important to remember that Blough also had a connection with Lions front office member John Dorsey before coming to Detroit, so it’s more than possible the team could keep him as the third quarterback, even though they signed Tim Boyle this offseason.

Blough’s NFL Stats

Following college, Blough was brought into the league by the Cleveland Browns after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the team and competed during the preseason and training camp to be on the roster. Prior to final cuts, he was traded to the Lions in exchange for a seventh round draft pick. In Detroit, Blough was the third string quarterback behind Jeff Driskel and Matthew Stafford, and probably never dreamed he’d get any shot at the NFL fast. When injury arose to both players ahead of him, it happened in 2019.

During the preseason with the Browns, Blough threw for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Cleveland. His best game statistically came against the Lions ironically enough, when he threw for 115 yards on 11-17 passing. He did throw both of his picks in that game.

Since getting his big break, Blough played decently for the Lions, throwing for 862 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He wasn’t able to get the Lions over the top and win a game, but he was also a third string rookie quarterback thrown into the fire that was never expected to see the field so fast.

All told, many think Blough could have a future in the league after what he was able to do a couple years ago. Interestingly enough, he might not even be the best athlete in his family.

