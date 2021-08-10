5 Biggest Takeaways From Lions First Depth Chart of 2021

The Detroit Lions will play a preseason game this week, so as a result, the time has come to ponder what the depth chart will look like for the team.

Lucky enough, the team provided a look at that on Tuesday, August 10. As was pointed out, the first depth chart was released to the world, and there were some interesting nuggets within.

When all is said and done, what should the biggest stories be for the team? Here’s the top takeaways fans should hav from the first depth chart.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Looking Buried

While he’s had a good camp thus far and opened some eyes with his play, St. Brown is third on the depth chart behind the likes of Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus, Breshad Perriman and Kalif Raymond. Those four players are talented, but there might not be any reason to hold St. Brown back after what he has done thus far in camp. If he can find a measure of consistency, St. Brown will be tough to keep off the field for the team considering the big plays he is capable of. St. Brown will have to open some eyes during the preseason in order to fight his way into the mix for a consistent role.

Kicker Looking Like Unsettled Situation for Lions

At this point, Randy Bullock is listed as the starter for the team over Matthew Wright, but that is probably fluid and subject to intense change. The Lions kickers haven’t looked great thus far in camp, and it makes sense that Bullock is the potential starter now given his veteran pedigree. If Wright can come on, however, he might find a way to pressure him. Preseason games will be significant as it relates to finding out who has the true edge. For now, it seems to be Bullock, but that might only be by default.

Surprising Names Emerge Within Defensive End Mix

The Lions have a whole new defense to break in this season, and one of the spots that has seen the most change is defensive end. Michael Brockers has come into the mix via trade. Nick Williams, Jashon Cornell, Da’Shawn Hand and Levi Onwuzurike are the other players listed at the spot, all of whom have experience in the trenches at tackle. Rushing the passer is a different animal, and the Lions are going to have multiple options to help them in doing that this year.

Injured Lions Rookies Have Ground to Make Up

Derrick Barnes as well as Levi Onwuzurike have not figured in prominently in camp thus far, and it’s due in part to the injuries they have sustained costing them time. While this is merely the first depth chart, it’s significant to note that Barnes at linebacker and Onwuzurike have some ground to be gained in the weeks ahead. This will be a critical preseason time for Barnes and Onwuzurike to knock off the rust and prove they belong on the football field and higher on this chart.

Kalif Raymond Could Become Hidden Gem

The Lions may have found something in the resurgent Raymond, who came with little fanfare as a signing this offseason. Since he has joined Detroit, Raymond has been one of the top four wideouts and is also listed as the primary punt returner on the depth chart. While it’s early, Raymond looks to have earned the confidence of the coaching staff enough to pull double duty. That’s significant for the Lions this time around as they look to solidify things at wideout and returner.

