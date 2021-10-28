Derrick Barnes: Lions ‘Staying Hungry’ Amid ‘Desperate’ Push for Win

The Detroit Lions are the only team in the NFL so far this season without a win, and that fact has led to some definite desperation from the roster.

Every week, the Lions have been scratching and clawing to end the drought, and as the team’s bye week looms in Week 9, there’s an extra push in order to get something done on the field this week when the Philadelphia Eagles come to town.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

According to linebacker Derrick Barnes, the Lions are still focusing on the fundamentals and are staying hungry in order to chase down their first win of the year. Speaking after practice on Wednesday, October 27 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Barnes was asked about the mindset, and admitted the team is still starving. for the victory, even as they focus on some of the finer details that could make it happen.

“We’re definitely desperate going in. And we’re doing everything in our power to get a win. We’re focusing on the small things,” Barnes said steadfastly. “We’re being coachable, we’re staying hungry. I think that’s one thing our team does. Even though we[re 0-7, we come back each week and work harder and harder. (We’re focusing on) the small things we can eliminate (like) penalties, and we’re definitely feeling like we have a good chance this week and we’re going to do everything we can to come out with a win.”

In spite of all the adversity, it’s clear the Lions remain locked in. If there’s one thing that could help them end the losing streak sooner rather than later, it’s this fact. It’s easy for teams to go through the motions once they struggle, but nice to see the Lions not taking that approach, and especially from a key rookie on defense.

Clearly, Barnes knows what the Lions have to do to get a win, and is motivated to see them make it happen sooner rather than later.

Barnes Looking to Finish 2021 Season Strong

In terms of his own game so far, Barnes has been seeing the field more now than he had at the start of the season, and as the old saying goes, time flies when you’re having fun. That’s especially the case when you’re playing football and a football junkie like the rookie is. Even such, Barnes knows that

“It’s weird knowing you’re already halfway through the season. If I could play football all year round, I would. Honestly, that’s just me,” Barnes told the media with a smile. “You just have another opportunity. You have 10 more opportunities to showcase what you’re about and play football and that’s amazing. I’m excited for it. The bye week is going to be good for us, rest and recover and get back ready to explode this second half of the season.”

If the Lions could find a way to get that win in Week 8, it would take a lot of the pressure off of future weeks. It’s obvious that whatever happens, Barnes has the right attitude about the now ticking clock on his first year in the NFL.

Barnes’ Stats and Highlights

What has been shown thus far on the field is just what the Lions seemed to think they were getting in Barnes. Based on his track record from college, a pretty productive player. Barnes has been a productive player in the Big Ten, racking up 226 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his college career. The numbers paint the picture of a tackling machine and a guy who can get after it in between the lines and make big plays for a defense sideline to sideline. The talent is clearly there.

Here’s a look at what the highlights show from college:





Play



Derrick Barnes Purdue highlights – No music Derrick Barnes was a relatively under-recruited player who committed to Jeff Brohm's Western Kentucky program who Brohm then brought along with him when he took the Purdue job. Barnes would break through his true sophomore season and would be an asset for the Boilermakers. He is expected to be drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. 2021-04-19T23:11:37Z

Will Barnes become a guy who turns himself into a player like either Junior Seau, Ray Lewis or another successful NFL linebacker, the ones he admitted he has studied? That remains to be seen, but it’s clear he understands how he wants to play the position when he comes to the league.

Thus far, he’s managed to show off in a big way when he has received time on the field and seems to understand the right approach off the field. If the Lions get a win, that could be a big reason why.

READ NEXT: Pat McAfee Cheers Dan Campbell for Coaching Job During Week 7