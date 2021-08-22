Derrick Barnes Explains Huge Second Half: ‘I Have a Leader Mentality’

The Detroit Lions looked dead in the water for a pair of quarters against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the fortunes quickly changed in the second half.

Rallied by a strong approach on both sides of the ball, the Lions fought back and nearly found a way to win in a game they trailed 20-0. A big reason for that was the resurgent play of rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes when he finally got on the field. Barnes was all over the place flying to the ball. He collected a sack, nearly had an interception and was in the right place at the right time in multiple ways.

Speaking with the media after the game on Saturday, August 21, Barnes was asked about how he managed to come on the field and jump-start the comeback. As he said, it has everything to do with his mentality, which revolves around toughness and leadership on the field and always wanting to make a play for his team.





Play



Detroit at Pittsburgh: Preseason Week 2 postgame press conferences

“I think it just started from college honestly. Having the ability to make plays, putting your teammates on your back, just playing for my teammates period. We started off slow in the first half, but that’s OK though. Second half it’s 0-0. I knew it was my time to come out there and play and all I want to do is make plays, and not just for myself, but for my teammates,” Barnes told the media. “So that’s just my whole mentality, my whole motto is just ‘play for the guy beside you.’ I think that’s huge for me. It’s not an individual sport, it’s a team sport. So once you start making plays, you see guys start following. Now everybody wants to make plays. Just being a leader, I know I am young but I have a leader mentality and that’s what I want to do. Just make plays and play for the guy beside me.”

Barnes is part of a rookie class of players that is continually showing up on the field during camp and the preseason. The reason? Absolute hunger for a job, something Barnes says that he as well as plenty of others have shown thus far.

“We’re hungry, that’s just what it is. AJ (Parker), incredible. Undrafted guy. Day one, is on top of his stuff. Day one, really he’s amazing. Just the whole rookie class together, the guys who are still here are fighting. Just fighting for a job, if not here somewhere else. That’s what motivates all of us. No telling if you are going to be here today, tomorrow. You have to give it all every time on the field and that’s what drives this rookie class every time on the field. The guys we have now, everybody’s just hungry, everybody wants to make plays, everybody wants to get better, everybody wants to be trusted.”

So far, Barnes is earning that trust himself, and with quotes like this, shows why he is earning a bigger role for the team already. He’s not only a solid player, he’s a solid leader as well. In time, it won’t be a stretch to see him doing big things for the team with this in mind, perhaps even very quickly.

Dan Campbell Praises Derrick Barnes for ‘Showing Up’

Naturally, the coach was very happy with what Barnes brought to the mix. Right off the bat after the game, Campbell was asked about Barnes and his play, and as he admitted, he is progressing in the way that the team has hoped in spite of his relative youth.





Play



Detroit at Pittsburgh: Preseason Week 2 postgame press conferences

“Barnes popped again, this is two weeks in a row. He got a little bit more of a load this week than last week because he is coming off that hamstring and he looks good,” Campbell said. “Now, he’s still a pup. He’s got a long way to go but I’m telling you, this is why you do these things. This is why you put them in a position and see how they’re going to handle some of this and get reps and grow and he’s done it again. He’s shown up. That’s encouraging, that’s what you’re looking for.”

Encouraging indeed not just for Barnes’ play, but for how he seems to be able to command his teammates and rally them as well.

Barnes’ Stats and Highlights

What has been shown thus far is just what the Lions seemed to think they were getting in Barnes. Based on his track record from college, a pretty productive player. Barnes has been a productive player in the Big Ten, racking up 226 tackles, 25 tackles for-loss, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception in his college career. The numbers paint the picture of a tackling machine and a guy who can get after it in between the lines and make big plays for a defense sideline to sideline. The talent is clearly there.

Here's a look at what the highlights show from college:





Play



Derrick Barnes Purdue highlights

Will Barnes become a guy who turns himself into a player like either Junior Seau, Ray Lewis or another successful NFL linebacker, the ones he admitted he has studied? That remains to be seen, but it’s clear he understands how he wants to play the position when he comes to the league.

Thus far, he’s managed to show off in a big way when he has received time on the field. That’s true not only of his play, but of his leadership as well.

