Lions Fans Boisterously Call for DeSean Jackson Addition on Twitter

The Detroit Lions’ offense hasn’t made a ton of waves this season with their play, and the team has not made any outside additions to help a group which is struggling to score at this point in time.

That fact has not been lost on the frustrated fans whatsoever, and at this point, almost every single name that comes up in free agency is brought up as a potential fit for the Lions for hungry fans. With this in mind, it is no surprise that the recently released DeSean Jackson is a fan favorite for a potential signing.

Immediately after Los Angeles moved to release Jackson, Lions fans have been buzzing on Twitter about the potential for the team to make the move. The common thread? Most folks want to see Jackson coming into the fold sooner rather than later in order to help out what is a needy offense.

Desean Jackson to the Lions would be a nice pick up. — Andrew Wengrowski (@AndrewW111) November 4, 2021

Some folks have even taken to begging the official Lions Twitter account to make a move, clearly making sure they leave no stone unturned in the matter.

@Lions please sign desean Jackson — Don Corleone (@BlackColeBeats) November 3, 2021

As this person says, the Lions don’t have a lot to lose at this point if they did elect to sign Jackson. At 0-8, that’s likely very true.

@Lions Let’s go ahead and sign DeSean Jackson, what do we have to lose?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/2WSAehZRCY — Miguel Ortiz (@Miggz) November 2, 2021

As it is, Jackson went unclaimed on the waiver wire according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and was passed over for now by Detroit, meaning anybody can sign him. Jackson himself may want to go to a contender, but it will be interesting to see if there is a market for his services. Whether or not the Lions elect to make this happen or not remains to be seen, but it’s clear many folks want to see it happen and want the team to add the dynamic wideout to the room.

Jackson’s Stats & Highlights

At age 34, Jackson has certainly been around the league for a while, and has seen lots of football. He famously started his career with Philadelphia in 2008 after attending college at Cal and being a second-round pick in the draft. Known for speed and big plays, Jackson wasted no time having a blistering start to his career, making the Pro Bowl three times from 2009-2013. After Philadelphia, Jackson went to Washington, Tampa Bay, back to Philadelphia and finally to Los Angeles, where he was most recently. He was sparingly used by the Rams, however, leading to his eventual release. Here’s a look at some highlights:





Play



Desean Jackson Ultimate Career Highlights "Welcome BACK to Philly"

With 10.877 yards, 57 touchdowns and 1,350 return yards with 4 return touchdowns on special teams, Jackson is one of the more dangerous players in NFL history. Even if he has lost a step, he could instantly give the Lions more than a bit of punch at a very needy position on the field.

How Jackson Could Fit Within Lions’ Offense

While many might see Jackson’s age as a detriment, it could actually benefit the Lions at this point in time. The team could need one more veteran player to bring everything together, and if Jackson came into the fold, he would easily become the Lions’ top deep threat and pass catching wide receiver on the roster. In terms of age, the Lions could look to go younger in the future, but the group they have is not getting it done right now with production whatsoever.

There’s no doubt that a player with Jackson’s experience level could help in a big way if he is willing to come to the team. Already, it’s a move that many fans would likely appreciate.

