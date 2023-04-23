Lions Selection of Key Defender Called Draft Pick That ‘Has to Happen’

The Detroit Lions have some decisions to make in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft, and as the time ticks down, it seems there are plenty of opinions on the best move for the team.

As the process goes on, there are some player fits that seem to make more sense than many for teams. The Lions have one of those players according to a new ESPN piece breaking down the latest buzz before the draft.

Heading toward the draft, it could be a good idea for the Lions to prioritize a player that could be an excellent fit for their scheme and system. According to Jordan Reid, that is Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Reid was asked to name a pick that “simply has to happen” in the impending draft, and Detroit selecting Witherspoon made the cut. As Reid wrote, there is no avoiding the passion and toughness that Witherspoon plays with, which makes him a perfect match for the Lions and their coaching staff and front office.

“Devon Witherspoon to the Detroit Lions at No. 6 overall. GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell instilled a toughness factor in this team and they’ve added a bunch of players who plays with passion. That fits with Witherspoon, who plays the game with a chip on his shoulder. He is without question the most physical cornerback in the class, and the Lions still need help at the position. So the Illinois product makes a lot of sense as an addition to an already impressive young core,” Reid wrote in the piece.

Detroit just subtracted cornerback Jeff Okudah via trade with the Atlanta Falcons, meaning they could have a need for another young corner in the draft. That’s in spite of the team adding names like Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as free agents.

Even though that is the case, the Lions may not see a cornerback as a major need early in the draft. The class is very deep, so the Lions could theoretically land another player that fits further down the board in other rounds.

Still, if they look at making a move early, Witherspoon is someone the team shouldn’t ignore. It might even be a move that has to happen according to some.

Devon Witherspoon, Kerby Joseph Could Re-Unite

As much as Witherspoon might fit the Lions, they might fit the prospect, too. The team would offer Witherspoon the allure of a reunion with safety Kerby Joseph in the NFL, something he spoke highly of during his pro day this month in Champaign, Illinois.

As Dante Furco of Fox Illinois tweeted, Witherspoon had a glowing review of Joseph, and admitted that joining the Lions would be excellent given the relationship the duo already shares.

“That’d be fire to be able to be with my dawg. Our chemistry, it’s like we already know what we’re going to do out there on the field. He’s always behind me, I got everything in front of him. That would be dope though, to be on a team with my dawg for sure,” Witherspoon said.

For his part, Joseph has admitted in the last few months he wouldn’t mind teaming back up with Witherspoon in Detroit, and has appreciated mocks that have sent Detroit

On Twitter, Joseph shared a ninja emoji with a screenshot of the mock draft, implying that he certainly would approve of such a selection for his team.

As a player, Joseph learned the ropes quickly in Detroit. He would finish the season with 83 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and eight passes defended.

Pairing this duo in the NFL could be an interesting idea for the Lions, and another reason the fit of Witherspoon with the team is one to remember heading toward the draft.

Devon Witherspoon’s College Stats & Highlights

As the process has worn on, Witherspoon has become a favorite of many thanks to his toughness and tenacity, something that have been sighted as important traits the cornerback possesses.

To go with that, Witherspoon has some fantastic athleticism and production as well. In a four year career with the Illini, Witherspoon put up 157 tackles, 11.5 tackles for-loss, one sack and five interceptions. He also defended 25 passes and collected three fumble recoveries. That work led him to being named a 2022 consensus All-American.

Play

Devon Witherspoon 2022 Illinois Highlights 🔒❌ || HD Devon Witherspoon 2022 Illinois Highlights 🔒❌ || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2023-01-14T20:00:15Z

Witherspoon seems to have the kind of toughness and grit that the Lions might crave at the position. As the highlights show, he isn’t afraid to get dirty and make tackles in the run game or against the pass, which the team could appreciate on the back end.

He’s also got a major connection with a top young piece on the team in Joseph, which only serves to make this potential connection very intriguing to remember.