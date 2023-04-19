Gritty Corner With Elite Pro Comparison Named Top Draft Fit for Lions

The Detroit Lions have spent the pre-draft process getting to know plenty of players, and with many needs on defense, it isn’t easy to project who could fit the team best.

There are plenty of prospects that make sense for the team, and could fit them from a personnel standpoint, but how about at the loaded position of cornerback? With a deep class, it could be hard to tie specific players to the Lions.

NFL.com analyst Cynthia Frelund took a look at picking out top fits across the league for cornerback prospects. In Detroit, the Lions had a fit in the form of Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Frelund said that in terms of analytics, the Lions see a major jump in win share when they add Witherspoon to the defense. That, combined with the team’s seemingly overwhelming need at cornerback, could combine to make him a perfect addition to the squad.

“In the wake of Detroit’s trade of Jeff Okudah to Atlanta, the Lions’ defense earns the biggest uptick in win share when the No. 6 overall pick is used on Witherspoon. Frankly, a LOT of teams would hugely benefit from the addition of this Illinois cover man (SEE: Chicago, Las Vegas and Minnesota, among many others), but Detroit gave up the second-most passing yards per play last season (7.5) and ranked 30th on third down. The Lions significantly overhauled the secondary in free agency, signing Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Add in this young perimeter chess piece, and Detroit’s back end is beyond stout,” she wrote in the piece.

Detroit did make major gains with their offseason additions, but if the Lions were to add another piece like Witherspoon, that might only make them stronger for the future. The youngster already has a connection to the team he is proud of with Kerby Joseph, and could fit from an analytical standpoint as well.

The Lions could have the need for one more young cornerback, and in Witherspoon, could have a player at their disposal that is seen as a big fit for the team.

Devon Witherspoon Gets Comparison to Jaire Alexander

In terms of what player Witherspoon could mimic once he gets to the league at the position, Frelund’s piece had an answer to that as well.

Specifically, the computer model showed some of his skills as translating toward being a similar player to Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers. Why? According to the piece, they have similar movement styles when they are on the field that allows them to track passes.

“Computer vision shows that Witherspoon’s change-of-direction speed ranks in the top 10 percent of all DB prospects in my 10-year sample, which means he is elite at not slowing down when tracking balls and running to meet would-be pass catchers. This aligns with the sparkling figures Pro Football Focus attributed to the consensus All-American last season, including the lowest FBS passer rating allowed in coverage (25.3) and PFF’s highest coverage grade (92.5). Witherspoon’s tracked field movement and ability to find angles that allow him to stop passes are similar to those of Alexander, who, according to PFF, has given up just 12 touchdowns as the primary defender in his five NFL seasons,” the piece said.

During his time in the league thus far, Alexander, a former first-round pick himself back in 2018, has made a big impression. He has put up 244 total tackles as well as 10 interceptions and 58 passes defended. That shows what a ballhawk Alexander has been during his time in the league.

Additionally, Alexander has been voted a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2022, and has been a two-time Pro Bowler those same years as well. He has been a major impact player at the position in the league.

If the Lions added Witherspoon and he trended toward being like Alexander, that could end up as a huge win for the team moving forward.

Devon Witherspoon’s College Stats & Highlights

Early on during the process, Witherspoon has become a favorite of many thanks to his toughness and tenacity, something that have been sighted as important traits the cornerback possesses.

To go with that, Witherspoon has some fantastic athleticism and production as well. In a four year career with the Illini, Witherspoon put up 157 tackles, 11.5 tackles for-loss, one sack and five interceptions. He also defended 25 passes and collected three fumble recoveries. That work led him to being named a 2022 consensus All-American.

Play

Devon Witherspoon 2022 Illinois Highlights 🔒❌ || HD Devon Witherspoon 2022 Illinois Highlights 🔒❌ || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2023-01-14T20:00:15Z

Witherspoon seems to have the kind of toughness and grit that the Lions would crave at the position. As the highlights show, he isn’t afraid to get dirty and make tackles in the run game or against the pass, which the team could love.

Adding him to the mix may give the Lions a shot at a Prn Bowl type talent at the position, which would be interesting at cornerback for Detroit’s future.