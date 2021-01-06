New Mock Draft Sends Lions Dynamic Heisman Trophy Winner

The Detroit Lions have a long way to go before they start to make a plan for next season’s roster, but already, there’s been an idea about what the team should do.

Potentially, there could be a huge player on the horizon for the team during the 2021 NFL Draft in the form of DeVonta Smith. Smith was just named the Heisman Trophy winner after a huge season and a huge bowl game, and his next move could be joining the Lions as a weapon next season according to a new mock draft.

Pro Football Focus writer Austin Gayle explained that Smith makes a huge move up the board to the Lions, who have the seventh pick in the draft.

Gayle wrote:

“Even if the Lions re-sign soon-to-be unrestricted free agents Kenny Golladay (27), Marvin Jones (31) and/or Danny Amendola (35), the team still needs more talent at wide receiver. Smith should finish the year with the highest single-season receiving grade in the PFF College era (2014-20) and currently ranks 12th overall on PFF’s 2021 NFL Draft Board.”

There is no question that the Lions could need some major help at wideout, and that’s true no matter what happens with the team in free agency. The Lions have needed some youth at the position for the last few years, and Smith could give them some quality youth to rely on at the spot who could change the game as the next big thing at wide reciever.

A new coaching staff and front office will have a lot to say about what happens, but the team will have to strongly consider Smith given their needs and his overreaching talent.

DeVonta Smith’s Stats and Fit With Lions

The potential Heisman Trophy winner made a great case to take home the award with a huge performance against Notre Dame, putting up 130 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nearly every single catch Smith made was of the highlight reel variety and he looked like an NFL wideout already making plays in the bowl game. Many have connected Smith to where Detroit could pick, and given the talent drain that could play out at wideout with the team, adding a talent like Smith high in the draft has to be enticing for the Lions given his production while in school. With 3,750 yards and 43 touchdowns in college, he is an elite talent, and could make sense as it relates to Detroit depending on how high they select and what they determine the biggest need to be.

Would Lions Consider Wideout a Need for 2021 NFL Draft?

With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that moving forward given changes in direction of the front office which could lead to a change at that position. There also figure to be plenty of elite quarterbacks to be found within the top 10 where Detroit will select.

If the Lions keep Matthew Stafford, the best way they could go about attacking the future with their quarterback would be adding a weapon like Smith in order to help him and the passing game out. It’s safe to say the quarterback could like that move in a big way, and it would make plenty of sense for the team.

