DJ Chark Wastes No Time Working Out With New Lions Teammates

The Detroit Lions signed DJ Chark because they figured he would be a good fit for their offense, but the team likely didn’t realize how well he would fit the locker room and how fast that would play out.

With the team’s offensive leaders out in California connecting in the early part of the offseason, they learned in a big way. Chark proved how committed he is to his new team and teammates already by jet-setting out west and joining in with the workouts.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Twitter user JonJon spotted a snap on Instagram of Chark working with Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown already and shared it, aptly pointing out that the wideout had wasted little time getting in work with what the team hopes is the big trio for their roster in 2022. Here’s a look:

Notable is defensive lineman Michael Brockers loving the interaction, saying “Yessir, love to see it!” within the comment section. Another post identifies wideout Josh Reynolds as being in the mix in California, as well.

Simply put, this is something that Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will also love to see. The offense depends on timing and cohesion, and already, Chark is looking to find those elements with his new quarterback and one of his new running mates at the position this offseason. That makes quite the statement to not only the franchise, but fans as well.

Chark is ready to go and excited about his new teammates. On March 30, that’s a big story for the Lions as their offseason building continues. When all is said and done, it could be a big reason he proves some pundits right about his quality fit in Detroit.

St. Brown, Goff Already Working Together

One of the standouts to develop late in 2021 was wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. Near the end of the year, the lightbulb went off for St. Brown, who looked like one of the top rookie wideouts in his class. His development was due to the chemistry he developed with his quarterback, and now that is going to continue.

Already, Jared Goff and St. Brown are setting out to keep that continuity going. In California, photos recently surfaced of Goff and St. Brown getting a work out in together. Chris Burke of The Athletic peeped the duo putting in time on Instagram and shared a look at what was going on:

Looks like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are putting in some offseason work together at 3DQB, Goff’s usual Huntington Beach training spot. pic.twitter.com/BJMXvAirpz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 23, 2022

The photos show Goff and St. Brown sweating it out and working hard ahead of a new season to continue to remain on the same page. Obviously, this is great news for the Lions considering how important both players are for the team in 2022. Seeing the work ethic of both to improve should represent a big win for Lions fans as they get fired up for the new season to start next year.

Chark Represents Excellent Chemistry Fit for Lions

Chark, who signed with the team around two weeks ago, proved how good of an addition he is to the team for chemistry sake with this move. Many players would not rush to working out with their teammates, especially in the middle of what is essentially down time for teams in the offseason workout period. With this move, Chark proves he was the right kind of free agency priority for the team. It’s clear he has bought in and wants a chance to get to know his new teammates in terms of preferences right away as well as attempting to develop quick connections. To that end, his addition could prove to be a good one for the Lions, who need as many players pulling the same way as possible to flip the team’s culture once and for all.

With this move, Chark shows he is all-in with the Lions ahead of a new season. In terms of quality news from a new signing, this is great for the Lions at this point in time.

READ NEXT: Analyst: Lions Could Regret Key Re-Signing