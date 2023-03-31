Lions Called out for Losing Key Weapon From 2022 Roster in Offseason

The Detroit Lions have been busy this offseason, and have done a nice job by most accounts adding to the team without many major losses.

Detroit did lose running back Jamaal Williams, wideout DJ Chark and in what may prove to be a more costly move than most realize, offensive lineman Evan Brown. Still, the team has not had a poor offseason in terms of losses while the additions have been numerous.

That does not mean the team won’t feel the effect of some of the departures, specifically the ones at the skill positions. So what was the worst move the team has made in a decent offseason so far? It could be letting go of Chark.

Pro Football Focus analyst Brad Spielberger provided information about one move he liked and one he didn’t like for the team’s offseason. As he admits, the loss of Chark may end up being the worst move from a solid offseason.

“Detroit has reunited with Marvin Jones Jr., who is still a great contested catch threat downfield at 33 years of age, but they will be losing a big-bodied speed element on the outside in Chark. If 2022 first-rounder Jameson Williams can come along, it ultimately may not matter. Detroit had a great offseason, though they could stand to add a little more talent on the interior of their defensive line. Fortunately, they have an arsenal of quality draft picks to do just that,” Spielberger wrote.

If there has been another small weakness, it has certainly been a lack of addition to the defensive line. As Spielberger points out, though, the team has time to rectify that in the NFL draft, and it feels a lock to think they will.

In terms of losing Chark, he is a solid, young player. In spite of that, the Lions could also draft a wide receiver, and could expect Jameson Williams to show plenty during his second-year campaign. Chark also endured his fair share of missed time in 2022.

Having Jones as a veteran could help account for that loss, even as Spielberger isn’t sure the Lions should have let Chark walk so quickly.

Lions Lost DJ Chark to Panthers Signing

It’s been a week since Chark has been gone from the team. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chark reached an agreement with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal.

The #Panthers aren’t done adding on offense, agreeing to terms with WR DJ Chark on a 1-year deal, sources say. A complete remake of the Carolina offense is underway, and Chark will be a big part. As will their new rookie QB. pic.twitter.com/MUJkUI2PyF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

“The Panthers aren’t done adding on offense, agreeing to terms with WR DJ Chark on a 1-year deal, sources say. A complete remake of the Carolina offense is underway, and Chark will be a big part. As will their new rookie QB,” Rapoport tweeted.

After news of the signing leaked on the internet, Chark didn’t waste his time addressing the situation with a classy message for the Lions and their fans. As he said, he appreciated the whole experience with the Lions in 2022.

Thank You Detroit pic.twitter.com/kSqjL5jQT8 — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) March 24, 2023

“The past year has been incredible for me. Signing with Detroit and meeting the great people of that organization is huge for me. Playing with my brothers and going from 1-6 to 9-8 was amazing. I believe transparency and honesty is everything. With that being said this chance in Carolina is second to none! Can’t wait to see what this journey holds for me!,” Chark wrote in the tweet.

Chark posted 502 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions during the 2022 season, and was a key part of the team’s offense late in the season as a big-bodied target for the offense. He signed a one-year deal with the Lions in the 2022 offseason, and had an up-and-down season with the team after sustaining some early injuries.

Late last season, Chark was coming on for Detroit, and had a clutch catch on the last pass of the season on fourth down. Now, he will exit

Marvin Jones Added to Aid Loss of DJ Chark

As the piece points out, all was not lost at wide receiver as the team did agree to sign wideout Marvin Jones.

Jones himself sounds excited to be back and will understand the dynamic with the Lions. He wasted little time proving that, posting an electrifying highlight reel from when he starred with the Lions from 2016 to 2020 after signing. The clip featured plenty of big catches as well as touchdowns that Detroit fans will remember.

BACK & IM STILL BUZZIN!!! BZN “#”?? pic.twitter.com/eoqw2cMmQ7 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) March 29, 2023

“BACK & I’M STILL BUZZIN!!! BZN “#”??,” Jones tweeted along with the video.

Jones has been a fantastic pass catcher during his time in the league after breaking in with the Cincinnati Bengals as a former fifth-round pick in 2012 out of California.

After signing with the Lions in the 2016 offseason as a free agent, Jones enjoyed some very productive seasons with the Lions, posting a total of 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Lions in five seasons. After signing with the Jaguars in 2021, things did not go as productively for the pass catcher, given just 1,361 yards, seven touchdowns and 119 receptions in Jacksonville.

Play

Marvin Jones Jr. Highlights 2022-2023 NFL Season: "Welcome Back to Detroit!!" Highlights from former Jaguars wide receiver and current free agent Marvin Jones Jr from the 2022-2023 NFL Season. Jones is still a consistent threat in the league and any team would be lucky to have him on their roster. 46 Receptions 529 Yards 3 Touchdowns Please leave a like and subscribe and let me know… 2023-03-17T16:00:31Z

Jones has posted a total of 7,386 yards and 58 touchdowns in the league. While fans will certainly be upset to lose Chark, it seems as if the team did well to mitigate his departure by signing Jones, who has been productive in Detroit before and can be that way again.

That doesn’t change the thought in some folks’ mind that the Lions shouldn’t have let Chark go so easily this offseason.