Don Muhlbach was released from the Detroit Lions last month, but as it turns out, the end of one chapter may have only represented the beginning of another chapter.

While Muhlbach isn’t going to stay in the league as a snapper anymore, he will be returning to the Lions in a different role as a special assistant for the team.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Friday morning, the Lions revealed Muhbach’s return with a tweet. Within that was a statement from Muhbach as well as Detroit’s general manager Brad Holmes about the decision to bring the former snapper back into the mix.

Don Muhlbach to join #Lions organization as special assistant 📰https://t.co/W7SC8iejuC — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 10, 2021

“It has been an honor and a privilege to wear the Honolulu Blue and Silver for the past 17 years. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to remain with this organization that has given me so much. I’m excited about this new chapter of my career and to have the ability to continue working towards the goal of bringing a winning culture to Detroit,” Muhlbach said in the statement.

As for what Muhlbach will do next for the team, the statement explained that Muhlbach will support Holmes, team president Rod Wood and Dan Campbell with “various projects across the team’s football and business operations.”

Lions Released Don Muhlbach During August Cuts

On Tuesday, August 17, Dan Campbell revealed that the Lions would be releasing Muhlbach, their long time long snapper. At age 40, there wasn’t much Muhlbach hadn’t seen or done in Detroit, but at that time, it was revealed he would be moving on from his days as a player.

Speaking at a press conference at that time, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news and spoke in somber tones about Muhlbach, a player that he played with.





Play



Video Video related to lions reveal return of don muhlbach with brand new role 2021-09-10T11:24:19-04:00

“I got the utmost respect for Don (Muhlbach), I played with Don. 17 seasons, 260 games. 37th overall all-time games played in this league. Dude’s a pro. He’s an even better person. He meant a lot to this organization, always will. He always represented it well. Outstanding teammate. Always locked in. Man of his word. I hate it, man. This is the hardest time, especially with a player like him,” Campbell said.

The great news is that as tough as this moment in the past may have been, Campbell can now continue to work with Muhlbach and share more moments with him behind the scenes as they work to build the Lions into a winner.

Muhlbach’s Career Biography

The former Texas A&M product broke into. the league as an undrafted free agent in 2004. Though he started his career with the Baltimore Ravens initially, he has been the Detroit snapper ever since and has seen plenty along the way, both good and bad. He witnessed the Lions go 0-16 in 2008, but then was there as they returned to the playoffs in 2011, 2014 and 2017. While he’s never won a title or an NFC North, the rally cry for the team could have become win one for Muhlbach these next few years if he continues to stick it out on the field for the team.

Muhlbach has been a Pro Bowler a pair of times in his career, in 2012 and 2018. He’s also been the team’s nominee for the Art Rooney Award before, which shows the class that Muhlbach has on the field and the respect he has across the league for what he does.

It’s clear that Muhlbach will always be a fan favorite and a player that folks pull for. With this bit of good news, Lions fans won’t have to mourn the release of their former longest-tenured player any longer.

READ NEXT: Projecting Lions Awards, Statistical Leaders for 2021