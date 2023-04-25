Lions Draft Needs: Surprise Offensive Position Emerging as New Target

The Detroit Lions have made their draft board and are ready to go as it relates to getting their selections in for 2023.

After a 9-8 season which started much more dubiously at 1-6, the Lions have lots of obvious needs to address, most of which come on the defensive side of the ball. A 32nd ranked defense needs help boosting up at multiple spots, and while the team’s offense was solid, they could use a few additions as well.

A solid offseason to this point has helped clarify some of Detroit’s bigger needs, and help show what the team could have as their biggest roster weaknesses heading into the draft.

Guard

Quietly, is the guard position one of the biggest needs on the Lions for 2023? It’s more than possible, given how stout the Detroit offensive line is overall, but how many questions they have at one spot.

At both tackle positions, the Lions are set with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. They’ve got a Pro Bowl center in Frank Ragnow, and a Pro Bowl guard in Jonah Jackson. All of these players are young with upside. Perhaps the only weakness is at the other guard spot. Halapoulivaati Vaitai might be ready to return, but his roster position is not guaranteed beyond 2023-2024

With this in mind, guard could be a spot the Lions target earlier than most would assume in the NFL draft, and a player such as TCU’s Steve Avila could be an intriguing roster addition if on the board.

Defensive Line

There’s no questioning that the Lions still have a big need along their defensive line, and that’s at both the edge position as well as the middle of the line.

Detroit could target the defensive line right off the bat with a player like Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson. If they don’t land one of those prospects at six, a name such as Calijah Kancey or Myles Murphy could make sense at 18. Either way, the Lions should come out of the first-round with someone along the defensive front.

After adding key young names like Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston the last two seasons, the 2023 draft will offer the Lions a big opportunity to transform their line into a team strength.

Cornerback

Yes, the Lions have managed to make some major headway with a few of their pickups in free agency. There’s no question that Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson will help bolster things on the back end.

There’s also no question that the Lions need young impact players on the roster to build around, considering neither Moseley nor Gardner-Johnson are signed beyond 2023. The team just traded Jeff Okudah, and while they re-signed Will Harris and have Jerry Jacobs, there’s a lack of impact youngsters on the back end.

With a deep 2023 class, that could soon change if the Lions step up and make some additions. It will be important for them to get that done at some point in this draft with a player of their choosing, because cornerback is still a big need moving forward in the draft.

Tight End

The Lions have some decent jack-of-all-trade players at tight end, but it’s more than possible the team needs another bigger answer at the position in terms of catching and blocking.

Last year, the Lions picked James Mitchell in the fifth-round, and he figures to be a key cog for the team. They also have some solid young journeyman players. Still, the opportunity is there to make a bigger addition.

In addition to Mitchell, the Lions have Brock Wright, who came up with a game-winning touchdown vs. New York in 2022 and collected 216 yards and four touchdowns on 18 catches last year. They also have Shane Zylstra still on the roster, who has proven he can fit what the team needs him to do.

Even such, the Lions could look at a tight end in the second-round of the draft, and might prioritize a player who is a nasty blocker that can also help in the passing game as he grows. Watch for this pick a bit further down the board.

Linebacker

In the fifth slot, quarterback or wide receiver could have been considered as major needs for the team as well, but linebacker still stands out on the defense as a spot another body is needed.

After landing names like Derrick Barnes in 2021 (fourth-round) and Malcolm Rodriguez in 2022 (sixth-round), how big a priority this spot is for the team will be in question. Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see someone added to the mix to support Alex Anzalone, who was re-signed and will be a part of the picture.

Watch for the Lions to add another playmaker in the middle rounds of the draft that can add some depth in the middle at this spot. It just feels as if there is a bigger need at linebacker than many might want to admit.