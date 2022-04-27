Insider Reveals Possible Bold Move Lions Could Make for Malik Willis

Most wouldn’t expect the Detroit Lions to walk out of the 2022 NFL draft with the top edge rusher and quarterback, but that could be a scenario to remember as the night pushes on Thursday.

The Lions might want to try and have their cake and eat it too with either Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker and Malik Willis. After rumblings of quarterback being in play for the team early, it seems that narrative could shift to the later stages of round one.

Prior to the draft, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano provided a closer look at some of the last minute updates with regard to draft rumors. It’s assumed that the Lions could decide on defense early. Willis could be lingering as an option further down the board, though, if he falls and the Lions trade up. That’s according to an analysis by Fowler, who explained this makes sense after Detroit’s rumored intrest in Willis during the process has been proven true at every step.

“Most people in the league believe Detroit goes with a safer pick, but Willis could become a stronger option if Detroit can somehow find a way to trade back up with the No. 32 pick,” Fowler wrote in the piece.

Rumors leading into the draft have the Lions as a team that could be involved in terms of trading the 32nd pick either in a move up or down. If the team was interested in Willis, they would likely have to move up to get him into the middle of the first-round. Such a move up would cost the Lions in terms of assets, but if they are truly in on Willis, it would be something to watch for as the night goes on.

Odds No Longer Favoring Willis for Lions’ Top Pick

Wherever Willis goes, it’s no longer seen as much of a possibility to be in the top two of the draft. A new oddsmakers mini-mock draft from OddsChecker.com ahead of the draft showed the quarterback dipping in the overall odds to be Detroit’s pick at the second-overall spot. Analyst Kyle Newman explained that Willis has plummeted in the odds to go to the Lions where he was once seen as a potential top pick.

“The biggest faller here is without a doubt Malik Willis. The Liberty QB was given +235 odds to be the pick at 2, but he’s now given +1000 odds. That’s a change from a 29.9% chance to a 9.1% chance to be the pick,” Newman said.

The mock had Hutchinson as even money odds going to Detroit, pointing to him as a new betting favorite for the team that has surged into position while Willis has tumbled. It could point to Willis perhaps being on the clock later than some have expected.

Willis’s College Stats & Highlights

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects coming out of the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:

Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has taken on the look of an intriguing, toolsy quarterback and that remained through the combine and evaluation process.

Willis will be one of the most interesting cases to follow on Thursday night. Either he goes higher than expected or slips back a bit. .

