Lions Attempted Bold Trade With NFC Team During 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions ended up scoring at the seventh-overall pick when they landed generational offensive tackle Penei Sewell, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying to move around the board.

Detroit was very active as they were waiting on their pick, calling around and frantically trying to make a deal. One team they reached out to literally right before their decision was made was the Atlanta Falcons. A new clip has surfaced showing the moment the Falcons were on the clock, and the Lions were hot and heavy after their pick right up until it was made.

Here’s the clip:

Inside the #Falcons draft room… – They seemed pretty excited when the #49ers took Trey Lance. So if he dropped, looks like they weren't taking him. – #Lions called while they were on the clock. GM Terry Fontenot told them they were making the pick. pic.twitter.com/s62RhG14xP — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 11, 2021

The Lions call the Falcons, but the conversation is brief, with Terry Fontenot telling Holmes that he is indeed making the pick. The Falcons then select Kyle Pitts. From there, some nervous moments likely came about in the Detroit war room, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins make their picks.

So who were the Lions targeting? Was it Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase as previous rumors had suggested or Sewell all along? Judging by the excitement in the war room after the pick, it can be reasonable to assume that Sewell could have been the target from the start, which only serves to prove how lucky the Lions got to nab him where they did.

Lions Pondered Other Deals With Falcons

The sides were clearly in contact leading up to the NFL Draft. Intriguingly, the Lions were reportedly having some talks about trying to move up even before draft night. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano in an insider piece, the Lions tried to deal with the Atlanta Falcons in order to nab the fourth-overall selection with their eyes potentially on LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

The price, however, was too high for such a move and it likely remains that way up until the Falcons made the pick, which could be indicative of the Atlanta love for Pitts all along.

Here’s what they wrote:

“There was chatter early in the week that the Lions tried to trade up to No. 4 to get Chase, but the Falcons’ asking price was too high.”

Whether this is true, or a smokescreen for their interest in Sewell, it’s clear the team did want to come up for some reason. Obviously, the Lions ended up with Sewell and seemed thrilled to, which can only mean that it’s more than possible he was the target of the move all along.

Lions Lucky to Land Sewell

Whatever the intention of the Detroit draft, it’s clear the team was happy and lucky to end up with Sewell as a player to chip in on the offensive front, and adding him was a big boost to the entire group. Detroit did not end up drafting a wideout until day three, when they nabbed Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was falling down the board. If the team was desperate for a wideout, it sure didn’t appear as if they were based on how they handled the NFL Draft.

Sewell can be the star the Lions want in the trenches, while Pitts can be a huge addition for the Atlanta offense. It’s safe to say the move to stay put ended up as a win-win for both teams.

