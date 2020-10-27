Everson Griffen Excited for ‘Brand New Start’ With Lions

The Detroit Lions struck to add defensive end Everson Griffen to their needy defensive line, and the move may have been a surprise to the lineman but it could be just what the doctor ordered to get him going.

Griffen, surprised by the move, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he is excited for the chance to get going on a new start with the Lions. In fact, he wanted to waste no time reaching out to running back Adrian Peterson, a former teammate from his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Well I just saw I missed a text from DE Everson Griffen ("Detroit") who was traded by the #Cowboys. Griffen said this on the phone to me just now: "I'm excited. I just got to process everything..I'm gonna reach out to Adrian (Peterson) at some point but I'm going home to pack 1/2 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 27, 2020

2/2 "…I tried to drop you a quick note on it. It’s cool, a brand new start.” Griffen and @AdrianPeterson played on the same #Vikings team from 2010-2016. Reunited again in Motown. https://t.co/4rheF3M9Fg — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 27, 2020

From a chemistry standpoint, the Lions are adding a player who should know everyone on the roster well given not only his close battles, but his time as a teammate. Not only is Peterson in the mix, but safety Jayron Kearse is as well, who was just as excited about the move as it played out.

Griffen will get the chance to get a bit of revenge on the Vikings, which is something that he is likely to be very excited about as well.

Everson Griffen Stats

Griffen, to this point in his career entering the 2020 season, has been one of the most dynamic players up front in the league with 355 tackles and 74.5 career sacks. He’s 32 years old, but has proven himself as a dynamic defender capable of wreaking havoc. Griffen’s sack total of 8 from 2019 would have been the highest on the entire Lions defense itself.

This season with the Dallas Cowboys, Griffen hadn’t done much with just 2.5 sacks and 20 combined tackles, but he played for a team in Dallas that was struggling badly on the field. There’s no reason to think he couldn’t turn things around in a big way in a division he’s comfortable with.

More than these stats, Griffen has always been a thorn in Detroit’s side. In his career, he has consistently exposed the Lions’ offensive line to the tune of 16 career sacks, the most of any team he has ever played in the league. If the Lions can’t beat Griffen, they may as well try to add him in order to get more production up front and prevent their own quarterback from getting hammered in the process.

Griffen might have made the most sense out of anyone the team could have traded for during the deadline thanks to these key variables.

Lions 2020 Trade Deadline Preview

The questions have been swirling about what path the Lions will take at this year’s trade deadline. Will they be buyers or sellers? Could they be both? At this point, it’s hard to say what path they will take considering their record. Now, with this trade, the query has been asked and answered. Clearly, the Lions are in on improving their team. The team could look to make some moves either to trade for more veteran players or deal a few others from the roster as they have done during the team’s past 2 trade deadlines. In those years, the Lions moved on from names like wide receiver Golden Tate and safety Quandre Diggs. Detroit also has made modest additions under Bob Quinn, dealing for Damon Harrison in 2018, who did help the team’s defense down the stretch.

One player who could be on the move is linebacker Jarrad Davis.

As for Detroit’s approach, moving forward, it could depend on how healthy they stay this week. It’s not wise to think the Lions make another huge move, but they could certainly be in the market for another smaller offensive addition. There’s no question they struck a big blow for the defense within this move.

The deal for Griffen is a bold move, and it will help the team in their quest to win this season. It’s good to see Griffen is just as excited.

