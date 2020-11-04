Lions’ Everson Griffen Trolls Vikings Fans on Twitter Before Game [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions acquired Everson Griffen last week, and while he was not ready in time for Week 8 thanks to COVID-19 protocols, he will be ready to wire it up just in time for a Week 9 battle with the Minnesota Vikings.

Griffen, of course, made a living terrorizing other quarterbacks for years in Minnesota, and the Lions were no exception given the 16 sacks he had in his career against Detroit. Weary fans are now glad to see Griffen on their side as they get set for a key matchup within the division.

It’s a matchup that Griffen has been waiting for, and likely for a long time. This offseason, Griffen was released by the Vikings after a productive career there. While there doesn’t seem to be any bitterness about the move, there is some good natured ribbing going on both ways prior to the game.

This week, Vikings fans have been blowing up Griffen’s mentions, but Griffen has been taking the time to clap back with some sass and wit ahead of his first game as a Minnesota rival.

Here’s a look at how some of the fun has played out:

Obviously, nothing sinister here but some good natured back and forth between the sides. One thing is for sure, and it’s that Griffen has to be looking forward to competing against his former team and trying to make them pay.

Everson Griffen Stats

Griffen, to this point entering the 2020 season, has been one of the best players up front in the league with 355 tackles and 74.5 career sacks. He’s 32 years old and has been aging, but has proven himself as a dynamic defender capable of wreaking havoc. Griffen’s sack total of 8 from 2019 would have been the highest on the entire Lions defense as a whole.

This season with Dallas, Griffen hadn’t done much in a big way with just 2.5 sacks and 20 combined tackles, but he played for a team in Dallas that was struggling badly on the field. There’s no reason to think he couldn’t turn things around in a big way in a division he’s comfortable with.

More than these stats, Griffen has always been a thorn in Detroit’s side. In his career, he has consistently exposed the Lions’ offensive line to the tune of 16 career sacks, the most of any team he has ever played in the league. If the Lions can’t beat Griffen, they may as well try to add him in order to get more production up front and prevent their own quarterback from getting hammered in the process.

Why Everson Griffen is Vital This Week

The Lions have just placed Trey Flowers on the IR with injury, meaning the team will be down one of its best and brightest pass rushers. Having Griffen be able to come into the mix to offer a helping hand up front for the team is huge in this scenario, and could be just the reason the Lions made the trade after all.

Detroit has to love the fact that Griffen looks ready to inflict some pain on the Vikings this weekend in his first matchup with the team. It will be fun to see what he has in store.

