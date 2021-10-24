Internet Explodes Over ‘Fun to Watch’ Lions’ Game Plan vs. Rams

The Detroit Lions, most folks believed, would need a miracle to compete with the Los Angeles Rams, but that’s exactly what the team was able to manufacture early on.

Getting the ball first, the Lions managed to score a touchdown, breaking a long play to D’Andre Swift in order to take a 7-0 lead. After that play, the Lions unexpectedly went for an onside kick and came up with the ball.

Onside kick right after the #Lions opening drive touchdown. Dan Campbell doesn't give an F as he's chasing his first ever win.pic.twitter.com/SoafeKJHTW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

A short time later on the same drive, the Lions were faced with fourth down. Instead of punting, though, the Lions ran a fake and managed to spring Bobby Price on the play to keep the drive going. It later ended with a field goal, boosting Detroit to a 10-0 lead.

Surprise onside kick following #Lions touchdown, and then a fake punt pass for a first. DAN CAMPBELL FOR KINGDOM!pic.twitter.com/ZwmgyRkzYG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

The Lions used the plays to build an early lead against the Rams, and it was one of the most exciting starts to a football game of the season thus far. Very rarely does an onside kick and fake punt get used in an NFL game, especially in rapid succession.

It’s clear the Lions knew they were going to have to do whatever possible not only to hang in the game, but have a shot at winning as well.

Internet Erupted Over Fun Lions Game Plan

The plays certainly got folks talking, and it’s clear that people are downright excited about Dan Campbell as a result of these calls. Other fanbases were actually clamoring for the head coach when they saw his gutsy start to the game play out.

Can coaches be traded at the deadline? Cause I want Dan Campbell. — Dom Cintorino (@domcinto_11) October 24, 2021

Even broadcasters, such as ESPN’s Mina Kimes, liked what they saw from Campbell. As Kimes said, she believes that she would run through a wall for Campbell at this point in time given what he showed as a coach.

not trying to be dramatic but I would run through a brick wall for Dan Campbell right now — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 24, 2021

Former players turned broadcasters also agreed, especially in the case of Ryan Clark, a former safety from the Pittsburgh Steelers. As Clark said, he believes the team needed to do whatever they can to make sure they could have a shot at winning the game including pulling off the fakes and being unconventional if it called for it.

Hell yea!! Have your guys back Dan Campbell. This is what you gotta do man. You don’t have a thing to lose. So why the hell not? Make this an ugly fight with dirty boxing and ground and pound. Love it. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 24, 2021

Damien Woody agreed with this take and said from a players perspective this was good to see given the team has nothing to lose.

Dan Campbell man….I just love the aggressiveness! You have nothing to lose! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 24, 2021

Finally, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated pointed out that the Lions might actually be a fun team to watch, certainly not a sentiment often shared about an 0-6 squad.

This Lions team … is kinda fun to watch? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 24, 2021

Add it all up and it’s obvious the Lions made themselves a lot of fans with the way they approached the game against the Rams.

Campbell Gaining Gambler Reputation

It’s clear the coach has thrown away the rulebook when it comes to coaching the Lions this season. For better or worse, Campbell routinely rolls the dice on fourth down and has thrown caution to the wind all season long in terms of making things happen on the field. The coach is a bold one for moves like this, and with all of his fakes on the field, he is gaining even more of a reputation for being a coach that lets it all hang loose on the field and is a threat to make something fun happen in between the lines.

It’s clear Campbell could be gaining a reputation as a coach that is a gambler, perhaps in a good way.

