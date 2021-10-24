Internet Explodes Over ‘Fun to Watch’ Lions’ Game Plan vs. Rams

The Detroit Lions, most folks believed, would need a miracle to compete with the Los Angeles Rams, but that’s exactly what the team was able to manufacture early on.
Getting the ball first, the Lions managed to score a touchdown, breaking a long play to D’Andre Swift in order to take a 7-0 lead. After that play, the Lions unexpectedly went for an onside kick and came up with the ball.
A short time later on the same drive, the Lions were faced with fourth down. Instead of punting, though, the Lions ran a fake and managed to spring Bobby Price on the play to keep the drive going. It later ended with a field goal, boosting Detroit to a 10-0 lead.
The Lions used the plays to build an early lead against the Rams, and it was one of the most exciting starts to a football game of the season thus far. Very rarely does an onside kick and fake punt get used in an NFL game, especially in rapid succession.
It’s clear the Lions knew they were going to have to do whatever possible not only to hang in the game, but have a shot at winning as well.
Internet Erupted Over Fun Lions Game Plan
The plays certainly got folks talking, and it’s clear that people are downright excited about Dan Campbell as a result of these calls. Other fanbases were actually clamoring for the head coach when they saw his gutsy start to the game play out.
Even broadcasters, such as ESPN’s Mina Kimes, liked what they saw from Campbell. As Kimes said, she believes that she would run through a wall for Campbell at this point in time given what he showed as a coach.
Former players turned broadcasters also agreed, especially in the case of Ryan Clark, a former safety from the Pittsburgh Steelers. As Clark said, he believes the team needed to do whatever they can to make sure they could have a shot at winning the game including pulling off the fakes and being unconventional if it called for it.
Damien Woody agreed with this take and said from a players perspective this was good to see given the team has nothing to lose.
Finally, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated pointed out that the Lions might actually be a fun team to watch, certainly not a sentiment often shared about an 0-6 squad.
Add it all up and it’s obvious the Lions made themselves a lot of fans with the way they approached the game against the Rams.
Campbell Gaining Gambler Reputation
It’s clear the coach has thrown away the rulebook when it comes to coaching the Lions this season. For better or worse, Campbell routinely rolls the dice on fourth down and has thrown caution to the wind all season long in terms of making things happen on the field. The coach is a bold one for moves like this, and with all of his fakes on the field, he is gaining even more of a reputation for being a coach that lets it all hang loose on the field and is a threat to make something fun happen in between the lines.
It’s clear Campbell could be gaining a reputation as a coach that is a gambler, perhaps in a good way.
