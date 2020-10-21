Lions-Falcons Key Matchups: Detroit Defensive Backs Under Pressure

The Detroit Lions will try to keep the winning going as they get back on the field against the Atlanta Falcons, a team also desperate to continue and try to shift the narrative about their 2020 year.

While the game might look like one to be missed thanks to the records of the teams, a deeper look reveals that this contest is actually very intriguing below the surface in terms of matchups and head to head contests set to play out on the field.

What are some of the best matchups to watch for Week 7’s battle on the field? Here’s a look at the primer for this week’s contest.

Lions Defensive Backs vs. Atlanta Receivers

Detroit’s defensive backfield played decently enough against the Jaguars, but will face a much stronger challenge this week with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. That duo, along with Russell Gage, is enough to help give anybody trouble much less a team that could be down a top player in Desmond Trufant. Lucky for Detroit, the Lions have Amani Oruwariye playing well and Jeff Okudah continuing to learn and gain confidence. Still, this is a huge battle to play out to determine the winner.

Todd Gurley vs. Detroit’s Defensive Line

Detroit’s run defense stunningly came to play in a major way on Sunday, snuffing out the Jacksonville rushing game to the tune of just 44 yards on the ground. That was last week, though, and this is now. Todd Gurley will be a much bigger challenger for the team’s run defense, which has been miserable in every other week this season for the most part. Gurley has gone for 422 yards and 5 scores this season, and still has the juice to get down hill and make life tough on an opposing defense. The Lions front has to play as good as they did in Week 6, at least in terms of tackling and flocking to the ball to wrap up the runner. If they can’t, Gurley is going to make them pay with a big day.

Falcons Linebackers vs. Detroit Offense

Whether it’s providing some rush punch or making plays in coverage, the Falcons’ linebacker group has been solid all this season at getting the job done. Deion Jones and Foyesade Oluokun have combined for 80 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and 2 interceptions. Their production doesn’t even count for Mykal Walker (20 tackles) or LaRoy Reynolds (6 tackles). This is a very productive group that makes plenty of plays on the field and is very active. For the Lions, that’s notable considering the fact that they depend on their tight ends and running backs to catch plenty of passes. This week, they will have to be mindful of the fact that this group can cover and make some plays.

Falcons Defensive Backfield vs. Kenny Golladay

Detroit’s budding star at wideout can flat out get after it in the second level. Last weekend, he impressed with 105 yards and a very impressive catch right over the back of the opposing defensive backs. Often times, Golladay makes such plays look effortless on the field. The pressure will be on Isaiah Oliver, A.J. Terrell and company to deal with Golladay most of all. Detroit’s pass catching group is solid as a whole, but Golladay can be very hard to deal with, meaning the pressure will be strong on the Falcons’ defense not to get eaten alive by him on the field with deep passes. The Lions are capable of turning it up, though, which will be the focus of this game.

D’Andre Swift vs. Falcons Defense

Will the Lions turn Swift loose? That’s perhaps the only question the offense has this week after a very productive Week 6. If the team does, the Falcons will have to make sure they don’t let Swift get going like he did last week. When Detroit’s ground game is comfortable and operating well, it makes their entire offense tougher to stop. Swift should see more action, and if he does, the pressure will be on Atlanta to not let him break free like the Jaguars did last weekend.

