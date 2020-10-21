Which Team Chokes First? 5 Things To Watch in Lions vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions are tasked with turning around their season, and the next chance to push for the playoffs comes this weekend as the team hits the road to tangle with the Atlanta Falcons.

So far this season, Atlanta has been worse than Detroit in terms of record and uneven play, but in this battle that might not mean much at all considering the Falcons have found a bit of momentum following their tough start to the season. Besides, neither team has protected a lead consistently this year into the late stages, so it will be a fascinating battle to see who blinks first.

Here’s more things to remember ahead of this Week 7 matchup.

Can Detroit Slow Down Atlanta’s Solid Offense?

Laugh if you must at Atlanta’s 1-5 record and the fact they have already fired their coach and general manager, but the fact remains that the team has a potent offense. Last week, they scored 40 points against the hapless Minnesota Vikings, and this season, though they’ve blown their share of leads, they still score. Matt Ryan can sling the ball, and he’s got talented pass catchers in Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. Detroit’s defense is coming off a solid performance, but it’s possible that was more a product of the Jaguars being a terrible team. If the Lions want to prove that notion false, they will have to come out strong in this game with a good performance against a good team that can score.

Is Detroit’s Pass Rush Explosion Sustainable?

Detroit’s defense dialed up the pressure in a big way during Week 6, and while not all of their blitzes got home, they managed to create enough pocket disruption and confusion up front that Gardner Minshew was uncomfortable and made a few mistakes. This week, the Lions have to find a way to pressure the pocket again and make sure that they get some heat on Matt Ryan. If he can stand up and have time to throw, the defense is going to have a very hard day on the back end. It will be on Cory Undlin to draw up the right plays again and hit his blitzes at the right moments. That could determine how successful the Lions are on the defensive side of the ball as a whole.

Does D’Andre Swift Get More Carries?

Swift is making his return to the state where he played college football, and it would be nice to see the youngster continue to get fed the rock in a big way. With 116 yards and 2 scores, the Lions leaned on Swift most of the afternoon and he didn’t disappoint in the backfield. Now, it’s time for the team to feed him the rock and continue to establish him as the unquestioned runner of the future. It’s alright to mix in Adrian Peterson, but Swift showed enough goods that he should be taken seriously as a top option for the team starting now. A big week in Georgia would be huge for the development of the youngster as a top NFL back.

Which Team Blows a Lead First?

The Lions have found keeping leads very difficult this season through the first few weeks of action, and the Falcons have had even more problems. With this in mind, fans shouldn’t be tempted to concede or turn this game off if the score goes one way for a period of time. Someone is going to hold the lead eventually, but who will by the game’s end? It’s a question that begs to be asked considering the troubles of the team closing games in the late stages during 2020. It could be a very fascinating game with this in mind that goes back and forth until the bitter end.

Will Matt Patricia Still Be in Trouble With a Loss?

Theoretically, the Lions should have plenty of momentum following a big 34-16 win over the Jaguars, but the Falcons could have just as much reason to feel good following their big win. Entering last week, the rumor was that Patricia could have been fired with a loss to Jacksonville. Considering the Falcons are 1-5, it will be interesting to see if that type of pressure remains on the coach and his staff. If the team loses in big fashion, it will be interesting to see what happens or what is said afterward. At a hypothetical 2-4 with a loss this week, Detroit would likely be in bad shape for the playoff race and would have negated all the gains made last weekend, so the pressure’s on Patricia to deliver another win. If he cannot, will it prove costly this time? Reportedly, he’s still under pressure to deliver wins.

