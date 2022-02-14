Matthew Stafford Sends Message to ‘Amazing’ Lions Fans After Win

Matthew Stafford put the capper on his 2021-22 season with a Super Bowl win for the Los Angeles Rams, and in the aftermath, one of the biggest topics on his mind was the support from his former city.

Stafford enjoyed the love all season long from Lions fans who were happy to see him move on and enjoy more success than their franchise has ever known, and the quarterback returned some of that love after he finally got over the hump and enjoyed winning a trophy.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

After the game, Stafford was interviewed by NFL Network, and provided some great commentary when asked about the level of support and what it means for him. As he explained, it has been amazing to feel the love from Detroit Lions fans all along.

Nothing but love for Detroit from Matt 💙 pic.twitter.com/qgKMxbP4mX — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

“I really could. It was amazing. Like you said, there’s no reason for them to cheer for me anymore and the fact that they did was just a true testament to who they are as people and who they are as fans,” Stafford said. “To have that support all the way across the country here playing in this game means the world to me, my wife and my family. They helped us through a bunch of tough times and they’re a huge reason I’m sitting here today.”

Stafford has long credited the Lions fans for building him up, and before an emotional week playing against the Rams earlier this year, he echoed those sentiments. The quarterback has been riding the wave of support from fans all season long, and it reached a crescendo on Sunday.

Clearly, he was very appreciative for the long-standing love.

Stafford’s Former Teammates Praise Super Bowl Win

The Lions players were all about Stafford on Super Bowl Sunday, watching the game and getting some of their own excitement in as it relates to their former teammate winning. As has been the case throughout the entire playoffs, the former teammates of Stafford were massive believers in what their quarterback was doing and managed to do. Former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson admitted that now Stafford was exactly who everyone thought he was, and that’s a Super Bowl winner.

Stafford is who we always thought he was…..A MF SUPERBOWL QB!!!!! — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) February 14, 2022

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who enjoyed a standout first season in the league playing cornerback, also took time out to give Stafford a shoutout and congratulate him on getting his first ring.

Shoutout to 9!!!!! He got himself one🏆 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) February 14, 2022

Though the Lions themselves didn’t win the game, it’s clear that the former teammates felt they had a big stake in Stafford’s big night in Los Angeles. It’s obvious they have joined the fanbase in backing their quarterback implicitly as he continues his career elsewhere and has found quick success.

Hall of Fame Debate Begins on Stafford Now

With the title under his belt, does Stafford become a Hall of Fame player one day after his career is over? Many say the answer to that question is a resounding yes, and that Stafford has done enough to secure his path to Canton, Ohio. Immediately after the win, Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker hopped on the bandwagon of proclaiming Stafford an immediate Hall of Fame player.

Gold jacket incoming #bigdaddystaff — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) February 14, 2022

That debate also hit the airwaves of NFL Network and the set of Good Morning Football, with analyst Michael Robinson making the proclamation.

What does a Super Bowl win mean for Matthew Stafford? "Yes he's a gold jacket, ABSOLUTELY. The ultimate team goal, to win a Lombardi, Matthew Stafford actually has, and he was a huge part of winning this Super Bowl." — @RealMikeRob pic.twitter.com/zFkDnZhHPO — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 14, 2022

“Yes he’s a gold jacket. Absolutely, the numbers bear it out and now, the ultimate team goal which is winning a Lombardi Trophy, he has. 4-0, 70% completion. Out of 10 throws he’s completing seven of them. That’s efficient passing, that is playing at a high level when your team needs you to play at a high level. Over 1,100 yards passing in four games. 9 touchdowns, only 3 interceptions. That’s so un-Matthew Stafford-like. His previous, 4 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions. He was throwing games away,” Robinson explained.

Hall of Fame or not, it’s obvious the Lions fans and players remained in Stafford’s corner all along, and it’s clear he has plenty of love for everyone back in Detroit for showering him with that praise as well.

READ NEXT: Lions Called Ideal Landing Spot for Former Top Draft Pick