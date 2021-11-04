Rookie, Surprise Free Agent Starring as Top Lions Through First Half

The 2021 season hasn’t gone as planned for the Detroit Lions given the team is still searching for their first win, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a few positives to note for the team this year.

Detroit is looking to have a much stronger finish to the year, and if that is to be the case, they will have to rely on their star players continuing to show up and play a big role for the team.

So far, who has managed to do that? Here’s a look at the top names who have impressed in a big way so far this season.

T.J. Hockenson, Tight End

To this point, there’s been only a single dependable weapon for the Lions in the passing game, and it has been Hockenson. Without much help at wideout, the Lions have had to watch as Hockenson gets followed all over the field and double covered. In spite of that, he still has put up decent statistics as well as some nice plays on the year. Hockenson has 448 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, meaning it’s feeling like a virtual lock he surpasses his total of 723 receiving yards from last year.





Play



Jared Goff PERFECT Touchdown Pass to TJ Hockenson | Lions vs Packers 2021-09-21T01:06:32Z

This play showed Hockenson’s evolution as a pass catcher. He’s not just a typical tight end, but a guy who can stretch the field a bit and make a nice catch in the corner of the end zone from time to time. The dysfunction on offense hasn’t helped Hockenson, so the hope is as the Lions get more help at receiver, he can continue to evolve.

Amani Oruwariye, Cornerback

the Lions defensive backfield has been bruised and battered in a big way this year. They lost names such as Jeff Okudah and rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu before the season had a chance to get going. All of this has meant some developmen for younger players, but also, has helped Oruwariye become a star in his own right. So far this season, Oruwariye has 3 interceptions, 29 total tackles and 4 passes defended. Late in the 2020 season, the corner showed good instincts as well, as this interception showed:





Play



Amani Oruwariye Pick In The Endzone | NFL Week 11 #Panthers #Lions #NFLWeek11 2020-11-22T18:46:00Z

That work has only carried over for the Lions on defense in 2021, which is great news for the team.

D’Andre Swift, Running Back

Offensively, the Lions haven’t had a lot they can rely on consistently. One of the players who has been an exception to that rule has been Swift, who’s taken a step forward to becoming one of the best running backs in football with his work in 2021. Just as dangerous catching the pass as he is between the tackles, Swift has made tons of plays this year and has been the best player on the offensive side of the ball with 704 total yards from scrimmage and 5 touchdowns.

Perhaps his best play came against Los Angeles a few weeks back, where he scooped up a screen pass and made a ton of players miss en-route to a touchdown:

It’s tough not imagining Swift as the offensive MVP for the Lions this season after what he has done so far on the field.

Penei Sewell, Offensive Tackle

It’s rare for an offensive tackle to come in and perform as advertised, but so far, that’s just what Sewell has done for the Lions. Though he started the season on the left side and not the right side as earlier anticipated, Sewell was still good enough to win several battles overall while keeping his head above water. Detroit’s offensive line has been ripped by injuries, but Sewell has been a bright spot with all the pressure on him. He’s shown good fundamentals, and even if he moves back to the right side given Taylor Decker’s return, fans should still have confidence he can grow on the field and become a major difference maker. He’s already shown those traits thus far this season to the offense.

Charles Harris, Defensive End

Perhaps surprisingly, one of the least-heralded signings of the offseason has turned out to be one of the best moves that Brad Holmes made. Taking a gamble on Harris to rush the passer, even as a former first-round pick, was a surprise to some given he hadn’t yet lived up to expectations. Early on in the preseason, Harris showed the goods to the Lions from an edge-rush standpoint:

Charles Harris like the enigizer bunny pic.twitter.com/X49KZCZT8t — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) August 21, 2021

Since that moment, Harris has not slowed down. So far this year, with 4 sacks, Harris has proven that faith in him wasn’t a mistake. He’s been the most consistent member of the Detroit pass rush so far, which has been a positive for the team.

