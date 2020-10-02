Lions Share Update Regarding Ford Field November Attendance

The Detroit Lions wanted to have fans later in the 2020 NFL season, but now that Michigan has not loosened their gathering laws, it does not look as if the team will be able to have fans in November.

Friday, the Lions provided an update about fans attending and the theme is that it’s impossible that fans will be at Ford Field this coming November. It’s something disappointing for the Lions, but it is reality. As a result, the team cannot honor their 3 game ticket package for fans and they will be refunded or put toward 2021 tickets.

Re: Lions tickets. Three-game packages for the season are voided. If they can accommodate fans then tickets will available on a game-by-game basis, available to season-ticket holders first. If you bought a package, money would go to 2021. If someone wants a refund they can get it — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 2, 2020

JUST IN: Lions tell hopeful ticket holders they won't be allowed at Ford Field this November. "As a result of the Governor's most recent Executive Order, we are unable to honor the 3-game ticket package you previously purchased. To say we are disappointed is an understatement." — Kurt Nagl (@kurt_nagl) October 2, 2020

As for whether or not that family and close friends can attend games as is the case in other cities, that is up in the air as well at this point in time. Additionally, there could be folks allowed later if things change, but only in single ticket capacities.

A little more on Lions' home games in November. A decision hasn't yet been made on whether the team will follow some others in allowing limited friends and family in under executive order's 500 limit. Also, door being left open on hope Whitmer updates EO between now and then. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 2, 2020

The bottom line with all this news? Don’t expect fans at Ford Field in the foreseeable future, even though the team was likely hoping to get them back come their November slate. We’ll have to see if that changes, or the plan for December changes in the meantime with the passage of time and more changes in the national environment.

Detroit Revealed Original Plan For Fans

While many teams have deferred season tickets months ago, the Lions have not yet done so and have said that they are still looking into what guidelines they will have to follow from the state. The team revealed in a message to season ticket holders months ago that they were still analyzing things and working to decide how the season might proceed.

Hey @erikschlitt @PrideOfDetroit we just got this email for season ticket members!! Still a work in progress!! pic.twitter.com/TDuAXgrA8A — Sweta Patel (@sweta2311) July 22, 2020

The team did hint at a limited capacity and socially distanced seating for this coming season if they are able to hold games, but now that is on hold. Originally, they had said that they wanted fans in early November.

One thing that can be assured? If the Lions ever do manage to have fans, they will need to wear masks during the game. The league mandated that earlier this offseason.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

Right now, we’ll see if anything changes in the months ahead after this new update.

Lions Call on Fans to Wear Masks

As the league pushes through during this unprecedented season, it’s clear the quickest way back to any semblance of normalcy is if folks mask up. The state of Michigan has asked everyone to chip in and do their part, and now so have the Lions.

The team revealed an internet video in which Matthew Stafford is shown warming up sporting a mask which has been superimposed over his face.

On Twitter, the team also made a simple change to their avatar, putting a small mask over the Lions logo’s face.

At this point, safety and wearing a mask is vital to the cause, so credit the Lions for showing the way for folks at this point. By doing so, they are being strong members of the community and showing a commitment to what’s right and the greater good.

Right now, there won’t be fans into November.

READ NEXT: Lions Punter Jack Fox Takes Home Major Award