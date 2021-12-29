Lions’ Fourth Down Decision Making Surges to Top of NFL

The Detroit Lions have been gamblers most of this year on fourth down, and it’s a fact that has likely made for some interesting reactions from the fanbase.

Dan Campbell is a very aggressive coach, and it’s something that has worked to his advantage most of the season. The metrics are even beginning to recognize Campbell as one of the best coaches in the league in terms of going for it on fourth down.

Recently, Ben Baldwin of The Athletic revealed that the Lions had moved to the top of the league in fourth-down devision making, or going on fourth-down when they should. The team edged to the top of the list, overtaking Cleveland in the top spot.

After a couple of uncharacteristic 4th down mistakes for the Chargers on Sunday, the Lions move to No. 1 in going for it when they should pic.twitter.com/LfLamUqVI7 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 29, 2021

For Campbell and many who have supported his decision making all year, this knowledge is likely vindication that proves the coach and his decision making were right all along. It will be interesting to see if they can finish in that spot to build more momentum for the future.

Lions Notable Fourth Down Calls During Season

It’s been a season full of fourth down calls for the Lions to remember. The team has multiple different fourth down calls in multiple times of the game such as what happened in Week 13, when the rolled the dice on fourth and short twice and came up empty both times. It doesn’t mean going on fourth down hasn’t worked on for the team, however. This season, the Lions came up big in Los Angeles on a few fourth down calls, hitting on fake punts. Outside of the fourth down touchdowns to win the game against Minnesota, that was arguably the biggest and best day for the team on the down this season.

In a season full of gutsy fourth down calls, this one is going to stand out because it ended up being very successful in the end. The Lions seem to only have gotten better at executing the calls as the season has pressed on. In the last two weeks, the Lions have been 5-7 on the down, which is a great conversion percentage.

Campbell Looking Like Most Aggressive NFL Coach

This season, with a depleted roster, Campbell has shown a willingness to roll the dice and go on fourth down nearly at every turn. Rarely has he played things safe from the start of the season until now, and considering the team’s roster limitations and where they are at in the rebuild, that could qualify him as one of the biggest gamblers in the league. Campbell confessed early on that he learned under Sean Payton, who has been one of the more aggressive coaches in the league himself, which explains where he learned this mindset.

Campbell has made his own mark on the Lions, and it’s interesting to see the team’s fourth-down mindset paying off. As the roster adds talent in the future, it could make Detroit a very difficult team to defend given their ability to make the right calls and conversions on such a key down.

