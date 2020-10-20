Former NFL Coach Gives Lions’ Frank Ragnow Major Love

The Detroit Lions drafted Frank Ragnow a few years back with designs he could be a major player for the future up front, and so far, that’s just what he’s been starting this season.

Through the early stages of the 2020 season, Ragnow has been a force for the Lions in the trenches and a player who has taken to the coaching he has received. So far, his play has got him noticed by some intriguing eyes. Former NFL coach Paul Alexander has him on his early first quarter watch list in terms of Pro Bowlers at center for 2020.

PRO BOWL watch After 1st Quarter, here's my list. I combine @pff grades and my eyes in putting this together. T – Whitworth, Bolles, Stanley

G – Martin, Nelson, Marpet

C – Ragnow, Kelly pic.twitter.com/edMdF96YTu — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) October 20, 2020

When he was drafted, many said that Ragnow could eventually in time get to the level of being a Pro Bowl talent and that could be the type of season he’s having in 2020. If the eyes of a former NFL coach are leading to these thoughts, it’s probably true that others are seeing that as well.

Alexander himself would know, being he’s coached in the NFL since 1994 until 2018, when he was the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line coach. Prior to that, he worked with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive line coach. Safe to say he knows good play along an offensive front when he sees it, and he sees it in Ragnow this time around.

That’s something that should make Lions fans feel very good.

Frank Ragnow Lions Stats

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s career is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way.

Thus far in his career entering into 2020, Ragnow has started 31 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro player yet, but many see that trajectory for him as he continues to mature and push through his career.

Already, that trajectory could be set to change in terms of major accolades this coming season.

Frank Ragnow Playing Consistent During 2020

This season, Detroit’s offensive line has played well enough to lead in a team revival which has been good to see up front. Arguably, the revival has been led by Ragnow himself considering how stable and steady he’s been at the center position. The best part? Ragnow himself has not only been playing well, but has been able to stay healthy and on the field through injury.

The biggest tribute to Ragnow has been the fact that he has been on the field and invisible, that is to say his play is solid and not showing any holes at this point in time. That’s been a big reason he’s been able to be lauded thus far for his play, and could be thought of as an All-Pro or Pro Bowl type talent starting in 2020.

