Frank Ragnow: Bears Front ‘as Good as It Gets’ in Entire NFL

The Detroit Lions have played decently so far this season, especially as it relates to their offensive line, but a big challenge is coming in Week 4 in the form of the Chicago Bears.

As usual, the Bears have one of the best defensive lines in football, and that sets up for a potential clash of the titans this week given how well the Detroit offensive front has played. Players on the team are fully aware of what it will take to beat the Bears this week.

Center Frank Ragnow knows all too well the challenges of the Chicago front, and when speaking with the media on Thursday, September 30, paid his rivals from the Windy City a major complement. As he said in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Chicago’s defensive front is one of the best in the NFL that the Lions have to face.

“Seems like every week we’re saying as good as it gets, but they’re as good as it gets,” Ragnow told the media. “I mean Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Bilal Nichols, a lot of solid players. Linebackers are great too. So it’s going to be a good test for us. They’re great at rushing the passer and they’re great at stopping the run so it’s going to be good.”

Specifically, Ragnow cited Hicks as one of the best players he sees all year long, and singled him out for some of the traits he shows in between the lines.

“He’s just massive, he can move pretty well. He’s quick, he’s massive, he plays hard and he’s got a lot of moves in his arsenal so it’s tough to play against him for sure,” Ragnow said of Hicks.

So far this season, Detroit’s offensive line has held up through plenty of challenges, and this will simply be another test they have to pass. If you believe Ragnow, it might be one of the biggest tests they have to pass all season long.

Ragnow Credits Detroit’s Offensive Line for Coming Together

Perhaps surprisingly, Detroit’s offensive line hasn’t missed a beat early this season even in spite of some challenges thanks to the injury of left tackle Taylor Decker. As Ragnow said, it’s been tough to lose Decker, but he has been proud of how the Lions have stepped up and been accountable in his absence. As Decker said, it has a lot to do with great coaching.

“Taylor’s one of the best tackles in this league, it’s been tough without him not only just with him as a player, but him as a leader in the room as well,” Ragnow said. “For Matt Nelson to step up, everybody kind of step up, that’s one thing I gotta give my hats off to coach (Hank) Fraley, the way he prepares everybody in the room to play each week is incredible. Everybody’s prepared and the guys have stepped up so it’s been good.”

So far, the Detroit front has risen to the occasion even in spite of all the different players they have trotted out on the field. That’s going to have to happen one more week against a team that will provide a very stiff challenge up front.

Ragnow’s Career Stats and Highlights

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

As many have said, Ragnow might now be the best player at his position in the entire NFL. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for his development has been going up against a fearsome Bears front multiple times a year.

