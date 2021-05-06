Lions Agree to Major Extension With Young Star Lineman: Report

The Detroit Lions had a big decision to make with Frank Ragnow, and it was an easy move for the team to agree to keep him around for the future.

On Thursday, the Lions agreed to sign Ragnow to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid center in the NFL according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Lions center Frank Ragnow agrees to 4-year extension, making him highest-paid center in NFL, per source. He had two years left on his deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

Currently, Corey Linsley is the highest-paid center in the NFL making 12.5 million per-season over a five year-deal, so Ragnow will be cashing in on his agreement. Even though that’s the case, the agreement is well-deserved for Ragnow, who has been one of the best picks the Lions have made in recent years. Ragnow has transformed himself into one of the best centers in the entire league in a short amount of time, and has a bright future with the team.

The numbers are pretty impressive for Ragnow.

On his new deal, #Lions C Frank Ragnow gets: $25.5M fully guaranteed at signing

$42M total guarantees

$13.5M per year in new money All are new highs for the center position, with the previous highes per-year average eclipsed by $1 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 6, 2021

Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and company recognized his good work and are set to compensate him strongly to be a massive part of their rebuild moving forward. It’s good to see for Ragnow, who has earned every penny that he will collect on the deal.

Ragnow Lauded by NFL Peer Ryan Jensen

Ragnow is getting a lot of love from around the league recently. While speaking during the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ center Ryan Jensen was asked about who he thinks are the top players at his position in the league. Naturally, Jensen singled out himself, but also named a couple of other guys in Corey Linsley and also Ragnow.

Asked about his top 3 centers in the NFL, Ryan Jensen says he'd pick Corey Linsley, Frank Ragnow and himself — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 4, 2021

Obviously, Ragnow’s rise to prominence has been special to watch. Just a few years back, he was a first-round pick that many called a reach. Obviously, that’s not the case now, as Ragnow has become a Pro Bowl anchor of Detroit’s offensive line and a guy the team is going to be set to build around for the future.

It’s nice to see that Ragnow’s play has gotten him some solid recognition in terms of his peer group on the field, and is earning him respect from a guy playing in the Super Bowl.

Ragnow Stats With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

Already, that trajectory has earned him a new contract with the team to keep him locked in Detroit.

READ NEXT: Lions Release Former Top Pick in Stunning Move