Lions to Exercise Contract Option for Key Offensive Player: Report

The Detroit Lions might not seem to have a lot of building blocks for their current rebuild, but one of them has some clear priority for the team at this point in time.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Lions will be exercising the fifth-year option for center Frank Ragnow. Since being a first-round pick for the team in 2018, Ragnow has played well and is taking on the look of one of the best centers in the NFL. Thus, he’s going to be rewarded with some faith by the team.

The #Lions have picked up the fifth-year option for center Frank Ragnow, source said. Another obvious move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

What will the cost be for the Ragnow option? As Chris Burke of The Athletic points out, it would be around $12.657 million, meaning an extension should be the next order of business between the sides in the future.

Price tag on Frank Ragnow's fifth-year option would be a fully guaranteed $12.657 million. A long-term extension should be a given between now and next offseason. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 28, 2021

Keeping Ragnow in the fold long-term should be the goal for the Lions, even as they execute a move many would consider to be a no-brainer. It’s clear the team is already considering him a franchise face, so the next idea is a new contract extension.

Ragnow Lauded by NFL Peer Ryan Jensen

Ragnow is getting a lot of love from around the league recently. While speaking during the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ center Ryan Jensen was asked about who he thinks are the top players at his position in the league. Naturally, Jensen singled out himself, but also named a couple of other guys in Corey Linsley and also Ragnow.

Asked about his top 3 centers in the NFL, Ryan Jensen says he'd pick Corey Linsley, Frank Ragnow and himself — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 4, 2021

Obviously, Ragnow’s rise to prominence has been special to watch. Just a few years back, he was a first-round pick that many called a reach. Obviously, that’s not the case now, as Ragnow has become a Pro Bowl anchor of Detroit’s offensive line and a guy the team is going to be set to build around for the future.

It’s nice to see that Ragnow’s play has gotten him some solid recognition in terms of his peer group on the field, and is earning him respect from a guy playing in the Super Bowl.

Ragnow Stats With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

Already, that trajectory is figuring to earn him a new contract with the team in the years ahead.

