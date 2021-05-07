Frank Ragnow Gives Emotional Family Tribute After Extension [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions made the big decision to extend center Frank Ragnow, and it’s clear it was money well-spent for the team given the type of person that Ragnow is.

After the extension, Ragnow gave an emotional press conference, where he touched on his feelings after signing the deal. After making it in the NFL and succeeding, it was tough for Ragnow to not think of his late father, who passed away when he was in college.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As Ragnow explained, he loves his family, and is excited to be able to pay things forward after being able to grow up in the positive way he did.

Frank Ragnow is a terrific football player. He's also just a good, genuine person. pic.twitter.com/nnYESmtpxY — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 7, 2021

He said:

“My dad’s not here, but I’m very excited to take care of my mom. I had an amazing childhood and I’m just so proud of the way I was raised and my upbringing. To be able to give back to my mom, I wish could give back to my dad and go fishing with him, but to be able to give back to my mom and my family means the world.”

That’s just the kind of class Ragnow has always shown during his career, which is cool to see. It’s great to see great people reap the rewards of hard work, and Ragnow is no exception to this whatsoever. He earned his new deal in a major way.

Ragnow Extension Re-Set the Market

The Lions made a big commitment to Ragnow, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL. The total contract re-set the market in a big way, pushing Ragnow past Corey Linsley in terms of the compensation.

The numbers are pretty impressive for Ragnow.

On his new deal, #Lions C Frank Ragnow gets: $25.5M fully guaranteed at signing

$42M total guarantees

$13.5M per year in new money All are new highs for the center position, with the previous highes per-year average eclipsed by $1 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 6, 2021

Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and company recognized his good work and are set to compensate him strongly to be a massive part of their rebuild moving forward. It’s good to see for Ragnow, who has earned every penny that he will collect on the deal and will continue to do so into the future.

Ragnow Stats With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

Already, that trajectory has earned him a new contract with the team to keep him locked in Detroit.

READ NEXT: Lions Release Former Top Pick in Stunning Move