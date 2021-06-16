Lions Player Gets Major Honor as One of NFL’s Best at His Position

It’s not often the Detroit Lions have any player who is seen to be amongst best of the best at his position in the league, but finally, the tides are changing in a big way as it relates to that.

Frank Ragnow has taken off early in his career, and is beginning to look like an elite option for the team into the future. It’s not just the Lions where Ragnow has impressed, though. Finally, he is starting to see some love across the league.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Brad Gagnon took a look at naming the best player at every position in the league, and as expected, few Lions were on the list. Ragnow did crack it, however, as the NFL’s best center, which is quite a feather in his cap.

Here’s what Gagnon wrote:

“As PFF’s second-ranked center in 2020, Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions surrendered zero sacks, was responsible for only one quarterback hit and took only one holding penalty. His PFF grades have shot up in each of his three pro seasons, and there’s little reason to believe that trend won’t continue in his age-25 campaign. That’s why he gets the edge over reigning first-team All-Pro Corey Linsley, who has seven seasons under his belt and might have peaked in his final season with the Packers. It’s also possible Linsley’s first All-Pro season was an anomaly, while Ragnow’s trajectory indicates he’s only on the verge of his prime. He beats out Linsley, the less durable Ryan Kelly and the 33-year-old Jason Kelce.

”

While Ragnow hasn’t been in the league long, he has already established himself as a dominant force enough to garner a contract extension from the Lions this offseason. With this in mind, it will be easy to see Ragnow taking the next steps very quickly toward being elite and making waves in the league.

Apparently, that’s already starting to happen.

Ragnow Lauded by NFL Peer Ryan Jensen

Ragnow is getting a lot of love from around the league recently for his play even from his peers. While speaking during the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ center Ryan Jensen was asked about who he thinks are the top players at his position in the league. Naturally, Jensen singled out himself, but also named a couple of other guys in Corey Linsley and also Ragnow.

Asked about his top 3 centers in the NFL, Ryan Jensen says he'd pick Corey Linsley, Frank Ragnow and himself — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 4, 2021

Obviously, Ragnow’s rise to prominence has been special to watch. Just a few years back, he was a first-round pick that many called a reach. Obviously, that’s not the case now, as Ragnow has become a Pro Bowl anchor of Detroit’s offensive line and a guy the team is going to be set to build around for the future.

It’s nice to see that Ragnow’s play has gotten him some solid recognition in terms of his peer group on the field, and is earning him respect from a guy who recently played in the Super Bowl.

Ragnow’s Stats With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

It might lead to Ragnow being the best player at the center spot in the entire NFL in the minds of some.

