Lions’ Frank Ragnow Voted to Impressive PFF Team After Week 1

The Detroit Lions have the makings of one of the best offensive lines in the league, and Frank Ragnow continues to be a major building block as it results to that at center.

Week in and week out, Ragnow is quietly one of the best players on the field, and gets plenty of accolades as it relates to this. This year, Ragnow wasted no time picking up yet another significant celebration of his play from Pro Football Focus.

This week, Ragnow wasted little time showing how good he can be, getting named to the site’s Week 1 PFF team of the week at center for offense in the league. The list was put together by Anthony Treash, and included some big names at other positions including Tom Brady, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. That’s a big honor for the lineman very early in a new season.

Ragnow getting on the team so quickly is a good thing for the Lions, and a major plus as he sets his sights on becoming one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. So far, so good as it relates to his execution of that goal after Week 1.

Frank Ragnow Still Feels He Can Improve for Lions

Perhaps the best thing about Ragnow is he is never satisfied. Even as others are giving him love and credit, he doesn’t waste his time worrying about what gets written, and continues to desire improvements to his own game first and foremost when asked to discuss his progress.

Such was the case again when Ragnow spoke with the media on September 13 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com. He was asked his takeaways personally from the first game, and didn’t sound like he was ready to be patting himself on the back whatsoever for what he has done to this point.

“Lot of things I can clean up. Whether it’s just making guys around me better, my footwork, my pad level. Keep trying to finish hard and keep trying to match other guys’ intensity. But there’s a lot of things I can clean up, I’m happy with a lot of things but there’s a lot of stuff I can still build off for sure,” Ragnow said.

A young player that is already great yet never satisfied? It sounds like a winning combination for the future in Detroit, and that’s just what the team hopes they can continue to get from Ragnow.

Ragnow’s Career Stats and Highlights

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

As many have said, Ragnow might now be the best player at his position in the entire NFL. If he is able to crack lists like this week in and week out, that might easily be the case.

