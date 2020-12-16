Lions’ Frank Ragnow Suffered Bizarre and Scary Injury Sunday

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow has been enjoying a consistent season, but that has now been threatened by one of the most bizarre and terrifying sounding injuries in NFL history.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ragnow suffered a fractured throat in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, but somehow impressively managed to stay in the game. Even though that is the case, the injury could keep him out this week against the Tennessee Titans.

A fractured throat is certainly a rare injury, but it sounds as if Ragnow managed to come through it alright even if he misses this week’s game on the field. Certainly, nobody could blame him for missing time considering the rare nature of the injury and where it is on Ragnow’s body.

The fact Detroit’s center was able to stay in the game might be the most impressive fact to note about the whole situation. Most other folks would have been begging for a ride to the hospital.

Frank Ragnow Lions Stats

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way.

Thus far in his career entering into 2020, Ragnow has started 31 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro player yet, but many see that trajectory for him as he continues to mature and push through his career.

Already, that trajectory could be set to change in terms of major accolades this coming season, and as pointed out, he could be a Pro Bowl player in short order for the Lions.

Frank Ragnow Playing Consistent During 2020

This season, Detroit’s offensive line has played well enough to lead in a team revival at the position which has been good to see up front. Arguably, the revival has been led by Ragnow himself considering how stable and steady he’s been at the center position. The best part? Ragnow himself has not only been playing well, but has been able to stay healthy and on the field through injury prior to this latest ailment coming up.

The biggest tribute to Ragnow has been the fact that he has been on the field and invisible, that is to say his play is solid and not showing any holes at this point in time. That’s been a big reason he’s been able to be lauded thus far for his play, and could be thought of as an All-Pro or Pro Bowl type talent starting in 2020.

Hopefully, Ragnow can remain healthy and the Lions can get him through this difficult injury. A fractured throat is certainly a new one in NFL circles, but it is no less scary to think about.

