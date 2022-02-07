Breakout Free Agent Called Lions’ Biggest Decision for Offseason

The Detroit Lions will have lots of ideas to kick around in the months ahead, but quite possibly the biggest revolves what free agents should return to the team.

In the lead into the 2022 free agency period next month, there’s been no shortage of ideas about what the Lions have to do first in order to get their offseason off to the best start. It’s fair to remember that the team started with some of their own free agents last year, and many believe that will have to be the plan once again for 2022.

A vote has been cast by ESPN’s Eric Woodyard as it relates to what the biggest decision will have to be, and he believes the Lions will need to look at bringing back a key member of the defense in linebacker Charles Harris.

In the writeup, Woodyard refers to Harris as a player the Lions should re-sign, and says that while the team may not have a ton of players who must come back, Harris certainly qualifies as one given the fact that he enjoyed his best season in the league so far with the benefit of Detroit’s coaching in 2021. As a result, Woodyard says it would make sense to bring a player who fits back for the sake of depth.

Obviously, from Harris to names like wide receiver Kalif Raymond and running back Godwin Igwebuike, the Lions are going to have plenty of decisions to make this offseason on their in-house free agents. Plenty of those players deserve a comeback, and Harris could be the first one to earn a deal when all is said and done.

Figuring out what to do with him might be the key element to starting off the entire offseason for Detroit as this piece seems to hint.

Harris Has Earned Lions’ Return for 2022

The Lions have needed a consistent pass rush for the last few seasons, and this past year, Harris was very solid for Detroit in an unexpected way. He emerged for the Lions as a consistent pass rush threat off the edge and a constant menace for opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the 2022 season, the Lions are going to need to have as much depth as possible in the trenches no matter who they draft or sign, and Harris has earned himself a shot to stay by showing a consistent motor and continuing to get after the pocket. He has also taken well to Detroit’s scheme and shown that he can be a consistent force for a team.

The Lions have wanted to see players step up and be accounted for this season, and Harris is perhaps the best example of a player who has gotten this done for Detroit. As a result, he has earned his keep with the team in a big way and should return for the future to continue to find his footing with the Lions. He has already proven as a fit within Detroit’s defense as well.

Harris’s Career Stats & Highlights

it’s clear that Harris had talent to fall back on that always seemed like it could help him cement a bigger role in Detroit. He was a former first-round pick out of Missouri back in 2017, and while he might not have lived up to the grade with the Dolphins, it’s clear he does offer some upside in the trenches. Harris has 6.5 career sacks, but 3 of those came when he was playing with the Falcons during the 2020 season. Harris also had put up 79 tackles, 4 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery in his career before joining the Lions.

Harris has yet to show signs of being a consistently elite pass rusher in the NFL throughout his early career, but managed to offer the Lions some help off the edge given the major need Detroit has at the spot. The Lions re-made their defense this past offseason, and in previous years the team did not show an ability to get after the quarterback. Harris helped that disappear himself with 7.5 sacks for the team during the 2021 season.

Here's a look at his best work in Detroit so far:





Play



Watch highlights of Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris from the 2021 season.

It’s obvious how Harris has already helped the Lions. Will he be given the chance to do that again? Only time will tell, but it’s clear it will be a big call this offseason for the team.

