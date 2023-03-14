2023 Lions Free Agency: Early Flurry for Earns High Grades for Detroit

The Detroit Lions have been working hard early in free agency reshaping their team for 2023, and now that the things are taking shape, folks can begin to ponder how the team has done thus far with the moves they have made.

Detroit has been busy adding players to the mix, mostly focusing on re-signings early on. That’s par for the course given how they have approached the first two years of free agency under Brad Holmes. Everyone they have brought on the team can fill a new role for the Lions in terms of improving depth or the outlook in the locker room. To that end, it’s been a successful offseason already in Detroit before the league year gets going officially.

So how should some of these moves be graded? Here’s a look at the breakdown of the biggest moves the team has made thus far in free agency. Check back periodically as this list will be refreshed as new moves are announced the rest of the offseason.

Isaiah Buggs, Defensive Line (Re-Signing)

A

Detroit’s move to re-sign Isaiah Buggs was a good way to start the offseason, relative to some of their biggest needs on defense. The defender was signed as a camp body and managed to fight his way into being thought of as one of the most impactful defenders on the team.

During the season, Buggs put up a total of 46 combined tackles, one pass defended and one sack. Additionally, he has been an anchor up front for the Lions in the middle of the line with Alim McNeill. The Lions needed his emergence given the health struggles of Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and others.

Arguably, one of Buggs’ best games of the season came against Minnesota in December, when he posted one tackle and one sack on the day, but was very active.

Play

A surprise elite performance | Isaiah Buggs (DL – 96) Week 14 Highlights vs MIN Isaiah Buggs (DET DL – 96): 69.5 PFF grade, 29.2 RDEF grade, 0 tackles, 93.1 PRSH grade, 5 pressures, 1 sack (strip sack), 2 hits, 2 hurries, 5 pass rush wins, 27.8% win rate, 16.7 PRP #lions #detroitlions #onepride 2022-12-19T20:00:08Z

Buggs will add a layer of veteran protection to the team’s front for 2023. He fits the culture and the locker room, and clearly wanted to stay with the team to build a winner for the long-term. It’s a plus to bring him back at a low term.

Cameron Sutton, Cornerback

A

There’s absolutely no question the Lions needed to add a cornerback, and in Cameron Sutton, they moved to get their top target early on. There’s a reason Lions fans were instructed to watch Sutton entering free agency, and it’s because the team loved his combination of versatility, grit and smarts. The move to add him is a home run for a needy back end in Detroit.

In college, Sutton was productive for the Volunteers given he racked up 127 tackles and seven interceptions. He also had one touchdown and 30 passes defended to go with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while in school.

Coming to the NFL, things haven’t been different. Sutton has produced stats in the league as well, with 158 tackles, two sacks, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles since he burst on the scene with Pittsburgh. He’s a productive dynamo on defense.

Play

Cam Sutton || 2020-2021 Steelers Highlights ᴴᴰ Thanks for Watching! Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share! Thank you! Please request which player or video you'd like to see next in the comments below! —————————————————————————- Secondary Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCF_2UKu4TJl4jKUMA8PJp7w Instagram: instagram.com/_steelers_6/ Twitter :twitter.com/SNHighlights ————————————————————————— (All rights go to ESPN, Fox, CBS, Universal Music Group, the NFL, NBA, NCAA & it's broadcasters. I do… 2021-03-24T00:22:29Z

Sutton fills a huge need for the Lions at a fair price, while also giving the team a valuable cornerback in his prime. The fact that his addition has been so well received is another win. Tough to grade that anything other than perfectly for free agency and a big outside move.

Alex Anzalone, Linebacker (Re-Signing)

B+

Sometimes, the best moves are the ones a team doesn’t make. Detroit didn’t elect to go huge in the rapidly inflating linebacker market, instead electing to keep an obvious culture and defensive fit in Alex Anzalone, and it was a smart move for more reasons than one.

Statistically, Anzalone managed to have a career season in Detroit. This past season, he put up 125 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. Prior to that, his high water mark in tackles was a mere 78 in 2021. That showed some major ability to develop.

Play

Alex Anzalone – 2022 Season Highlights [Detroit Lions LB] 🐊🔨 Some highlights from LB Alex Anzalone's 2022-23 season with the NFL's Detroit Lions. Enjoy! I do not own any of the clips. All rights go to the NFL. 2023-01-11T22:11:09Z

As a whole, Anzalone has put up 326 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions in his career. That’s solid production for the Lions at a big position of need. In addition, he can continue to grow with young Malcolm Rodriguez and form a quality tandem.

Perhaps the only question about Anzalone is regarding durability and consistency of play, but he proved in 2022 that if he can stay healthy, he can be a big reason a team has a fantastic season on the back end. Keeping him around as a veteran voice is a smart move for a Lions team looking to take the next step.