Lions Instructed to Add Pro Bowl Runner Before 2021 Season

This offseason, the Detroit Lions reshaped their roster in a major way, but there could be one move left on the market that the team should make according to the experts.

A few weeks ago, Detroit hosted running back Todd Gurley to a visit. While there’s been nothing said about Gurley in town since then, the runner has also not signed anywhere either. With that in mind, Gurley is still avalible for the Lions to pick up if they so choose, and that’s just what one analyst seems to think the team should be looking at doing.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, Bleacher Report took a look at picking out the one move left for every team to make this summer, and as they wrote, the Lions need to be looking at finding a way at getting Gurley into the mix for 2021. Why? As writer Brent Sobleski said, perhaps it’s time for the team to step up and get after it on he ground once and for all.

“The Detroit Lions already flirted with the idea of signing running back Todd Gurley II. Interest in Gurley should reinforce the fact that Detroit is leaning toward a run-first offense based on the talent found in its backfield and along the offensive front. That Detroit sports the league’s worst wide receiver corps isn’t a secret. Instead of trying to make a marginal improvement in that area, the Lions can embrace a new identity. Gurley, who has dealt with knee issues throughout his career, can benefit from playing in rotation with Swift and Williams.”

Many have argued the Lions should add a wideout to their roster, but this idea of doubling down on the ground game is certainly interesting and has some major merit. The Lions already have one of the league’s top offensive lines, so adding Gurley would only make this group more menacing in the end and could help the Lions’ offense get boosted in a major way.

Dan Campbell Outlined Gurley Deal Plans

According to head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions still want to bring in Todd Gurley and are talking to his agents about a potential deal, which he wants to see get done “sooner rather than later” if there is an agreement between the parties.

Lions HC Dan Campbell on RB Todd Gurley: “We have interest in Todd, we do. And we’re talking with his agent.” He added that if a deal can be agreed to, they’d like it to get done sooner than later. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 3, 2021

Campbell’s comments on Gurley are quite direct, and clear up any potential misconception about whether or not the Lions would be significantly interested in signing the running back. Obviously, the team does want to simply kick the tires on Gurley at this point, and are legitimately interested in adding him to the mix.

While there’s no timetable for a move, folks will simply have to stay tuned to see how things work out for Gurley and the Lions. It’s obvious there is interest on the franchise’s part, but it will be interesting to see if a deal can get done eventually, or if the team wants one.

Gurley’s NFL Stats and Highlights

Gurley’s brief foray back to Georgia didn’t go as well, but there is no question he can still bring plenty to the mix as a veteran option for a team like Detroit. Gurley has worked with Brad Holmes before and would have good harmony with incoming quarterback Jared Goff to rely on. It’s clear that no bigger deals will exist for Gurley on the market, so it’s very possible that the Lions could snap him up on a lower-term agreement for depth’s sake. Gurley’s shelf life might be dying off a bit, but there is no question he can be a solid option at 26 years old. He’s been a perennial Pro Bowl player as well as an All-Pro in the league.

In his career, Gurley has been a dependable option, rushing for over 6,000 yards with 67 rushing touchdowna and showing as the Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) and Offensive Player of the Year (2017). Last year, Gurley only rushed for 678 yards and 9 scores, but that kind of production would make him one of the better backs in recent memory in Detroit.

The ball could clearly be in Gurley’s court with the Lions interested, and even though folks think the move should be made, it will be interesting to see what happens.

READ NEXT: Former Top Pick Cited as Lions Breakout Player