Lions Sign Super Bowl Champion Cornerback After Tryout

The Detroit Lions hosted their rookie minicamp over the weekend, and they have revealed a few new signings after the period has concluded.

After getting a look at five players, the Lions have elected to sign three of them. One of the players making the cut is cornerback Alex Brown, formally of the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown was one of the three signings revealed by the team on Monday, joining safety Alijah Holder as well as tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.

Holder will come in and add depth at the safety spot, a place the Lions have not added much to this point in the offseason. He is a player who was with the Denver Broncos for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Holder bounced between the Denver practice squad and roster late last season before being released. He has not registered an NFL stat. Taumoepeau potentially could be in the mix to be a fullback or h-back with the Lions, which could be a spot of need for the team.

Out of this group, perhaps the biggest headliner is Brown, considering his status as a recent Super Bowl champion.

Brown’s Stats and Highlights

Since he has a bit of NFL experience, Brown is the headliner for this group that the Lions brought in and eventually signed. Brown doesn’t have much experience to rely on, but has played in three games for the Chiefs and has plenty of special teams experience, something that could play to his advantage as he looks to chase down a spot on the roster as the Lions hunt for depth at that spot. Brown has just 2 tackles and 1 quarterback hit during his brief time in the league thus far. He did play in all three of the Kansas City playoff wins including the Super Bowl in 2020.

Coming from South Carolina State, there wasn’t much tape on Brown, but this is a good idea of what he brings to the mix:

At this point Brown is more likely to be a depth player, but he did impress the Lions to stick around enough after one weekend of work.

Lions Defensive Depth Might See Help After Signings

Even after the draft, it has seemed that the Lions have some major needs for their defense. For a while, it was figured that Detroit could use a safety but could also look to add a cornerback to the mix as well to help out their young players in finding a footing. This is likely the role that Brown as well as Holder are likely to play for the team in the months ahead.

With young players like Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye at cornerback, the depth has been a concern after some cuts recently, but adding both Quinton Dunbar and Corn Elder can help. Young cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu will help as well, but these additions could be best to help round out the depth for this group.

