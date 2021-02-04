Dan Campbell Offers Encouraging Thoughts About Key Lions Free Agents

The Detroit Lions are thinking about how best to proceed with their roster moving forward, and while the team has many questions this offseason, how to proceed with a few key free agents becomes the biggest focus for the team.

During the early part of the offseason, what to do with Kenny Golladay and Romeo Okwara will take stage. The wideout and defensive end have been great during their time with the team the last few seasons, and as a result, could make a compelling case to come back. With a new regime taking over, though, word has been scant on whether or not the team would bring them back or what such a deal could look like.

New Lions coach Dan Campbell has broken his silence on the In a piece with Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Campbell is quoted as saying that he would like to see both of the players come back, and has already touched base with them.

Campbell said to Rogers:

“Yeah, I would say, first of all, I’ve talked to both of them,” Campbell told the Detroit News on Saturday, before the Stafford trade agreement was reached. “Brad and I are both going to sit down and we’re going to call those guys together, as one, and just kind of talk through things with them. I would say, man, I’m interested. You know, first and foremost, I want guys that want to be here. I want to make sure first that’s something they really want, they want to be back here and they want to be part of something special. That, to me, is step number one. “Then step two is, well, does it fit us?,” Campbell said. “Where are they at financially? Where are we at? What does it mean? What does that do to us moving forward? All those things come into play, but I would say there’s not a closed door on either one of those guys.”

Bringing both back would be in the best interest of the Lions if the team could manage it financially. There’s no question the talent that both bring to the offense as well as the defense, and they will be playing at two of the neediest spots on the entire team.

Free agency will be a complicated process, but at this point, it sounds as if the Lions could be just as interested in keeping their two of

Romeo Okwara Stats

If there’s been one dangerous pass rusher this past season for the Lions that has stepped up, it’s Okwara, who came alive at the right time for Detroit most of the 2020 season. As a whole this season, Okwara managed to collect the most sacks of any Lions player (10) and he also thrives on creating pressure and panic in the pocket. With this in mind, it’s fair to say that Okwara figures to drive the bus for Detroit in terms of pass rush and has been going it alone most of the time in Detroit. That could only boost his stock when all is said and done this offseason.

As a whole, Okwara has 16 sacks to this point in his career coming into 2020 and lost a few seasons to nagging injuries. This season, he looked all but sure to pass his high water mark of 7.5 sacks from a few years back and that happened easily.

Now, many say he’s one of the most underrated pass rushers as a result.

Kenny Golladay Liked Dan Campbell’s Press Conference

Perhaps Golladay could be considering sticking around himself. Comments from current players about Campbell’s raucous first press conference have been scant, but Detroit wideout Kenny Golladay was one of the first players to be able to offer some genuine thought on the hire of Campbell from the roster.

As he said on Good Morning Football, Campbell’s intensity made him laugh, and also is something that resonated with him given the energy the coach brought to the mix.

.@Lions WR Kenny Golladay on @gmfb @nflnetwork on HC Dan Campbell's presser: "I died laughing. That's the energy I'm talking about." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) January 28, 2021

When it came to the kneecaps? Golladay jokingly admitted that if Campbell wants the team to start biting them, he’s going to do it.

We just asked Lions WR Kenny Golladay his reaction to Dan Campbell’s first press conference. “I guess we’re gonna be biting some kneecaps.” pic.twitter.com/xmIpHovDRb — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 28, 2021

As for Golladay’s future, that remains up in the air. Brad Holmes has taken over as general manager and will have to make the call on whether to negotiate with Golladay on a new deal, use the franchise tag to keep him around or let him walk in the end. There’s been no indication what way the Lions could be leaning, though if Golladay stays, he’s sure to have a new quarterback in Jared Goff tossing him the rock next season.

It sure sounds as if Campbell likes Golladay and Okwara and could keep them in the mix.

