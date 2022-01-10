Lions Preseason Stud Defender Added as Part of Futures Signings

The Detroit Lions finished off the 2021 season in Week 18, and immediately after, have turned their focus to next year as well as the offseason.

As part of every offseason, futures contracts are revealed for teams who do not make the postseason, and they come out quick. Such was the case for the Lions on Monday, January 10 after the team finished off the season.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

The Lions revealed their complete list of signings with a tweet on Monday afternoon. Here’s a look at the announcement:

#Lions roster moves: Signed the following to a Reserve/Future Contract: DE Eric Banks

LB Tavante Beckett

DE Bruce Hector

WR Javon McKinley

QB Steven Montez

CB Parnell Motley

OT Dan Skipper

CB Saivion Smith

TE Shane Zylstra Activated OLB Austin Bryant from Reserve/COVID-19 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 10, 2022

For Detroit, it’s interesting to see the team bring back plenty of studs from the preseason and the practice squad, and many of these players could have a chance to crack the roster moving forward.

Lions Future Signings Feature Intriguing Names

The Lions have done a good job this season finding players that fit their scheme in a big way as undrafted free agents as well as waiver pickups, and that work this year should give fans faith that some of these players could play a role for the team moving forward. Cornerback Saivion Smith was added late in the season and the team got some solid play out of him on special teams as well as on defense. Linebacker Tavante Beckett was an undrafted free agent that hung around on the practice squad and could grow into a role on the defense in time. Dan Skipper is a rotational offensive lineman that has seen NFL snaps in the league before, and wideout Javon McKinley was a solid weapon for the team in the preseason. Tight end Shane Zylstra could be in the mix for a depth role at tight end in 2022 given the team’s weak depth at the position.

While most of the names might not make a huge impact, in the past, players being added on futures deals have proven to be solid preseason players, members of the practice squad or great depth pieces for the team.

Hector’s Stats & Highlights

If Hector’s name sounds familiar to fans, it should be. The lineman was a stud for the team in training camp and preseason. The Lions needed a defensive lineman to help fill out their roster, so Hector makes sense as an addition for the team as a camp body that could perhaps be fighting for a role with the team otherwise. Hector has bounced around the league in several different spots, and he came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of USF in 2018. In college, Hector was very productive as a pass rusher, racking up 90 tackles and 18 sacks. In the NFL, Hector hasn’t gotten as big of a chance to shine, bouncing from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals back to the Eagles, to the Carolina Panthers and finally ending up with the Tennessee Titans. In the league, Hector has only collected 2 tackles and 0.5 sacks, but he hasn’t seen much of an opportunity to shine as of yet given his experience level. He nearly made the Lions out of training camp.

In terms of highlights, Hector shows explosion at the point of attack, something that he showed during his time with the Lions in camp as well:





Play



Bruce Hector Official USF Highlight 2018-02-21T20:21:56Z

After nearly making the Lions in 2021, Hector will once again be given a chance to shine in 2022. There’s no reason to bet against him being someone who can make a potential impact again this year.

READ NEXT: Lions Free Agent Wideout Shares Willingness to Return