Lions Reveal Signing of Ex-Packers WR Back to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions are facing the prospect of some dinged-up players on offense and defense ahead of Week 2, so they made a move to add some veteran depth to their practice squad this week.

In need of a bit of a boost at wide receiver, the team revealed that they were signing veteran wideout Geronimo Allison back to their practice squad on Wednesday, September 15. This comes on the heels of news that Tyrell Williams was in concussion protocol after Week 1.

#Lions sign WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 15, 2021

Allison was just released as part of final roster cuts for the Lions, but the team’s deep wideout room they had at the time may not be looking so deep now. There’s plenty of youth and unproven players, so the chance could exist for someone like Allison to come up from the practice squad in an emergency setting and give the Lions some good snaps in the future.

Now, Allison is at least back to give the Lions that potential opportunity in the future.

Which Lions Wideouts Could Compensate for Loss of Tyrell Williams?

On Monday, September 13, Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed to reporters including Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that Williams was now in concussion protocol. That means his status for the future will be firmly up in the air and dependent on how well his body responds in the days ahead.

Lions WR Tyrell Williams is in concussion protocol — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 13, 2021

Williams was unable to finish the game, and now he will be at the mercy of the league’s concussion protocol in terms of when he can return to practice. Obviously, health personally and professionally is the goal first and foremost, so it will be interesting to see if Williams is ready to go by Week 2 next Monday night.

Obviously, the Lions have weapons on the roster they can use to compensate for the loss of Williams if he has to be out any time this week and into the future. Detroit doesn’t have to panic and sign anyone to the roster if they don’t want to, because Williams could come through protocol quickly depending on how his body heals.

Additionally, they could have young players like Trinity Benson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus ready to step up.

Allison’s Career Stats & Highlights

In his career, Allison has put up 1,045 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He played three seasons with the Packers after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. While with the Fighting Illini, Allison put up 1,480 yards and eight touchdowns in a pair of seasons. Allison originally started at Iowa Western Community College and transferred to Illinois before beginning his NFL career.

In Detroit, Allison opted out of his first season thanks to COVID-19. Allison signed to the team as a free agent in 2020.

Now, Allison will at least get to hang around the Detroit practice squad and wait for his potential promotion.

