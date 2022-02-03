Lions Instructed to Re-Sign Hard Working Free Agent Running Back

The Detroit Lions have multiple different players that will be entering into free agency this coming year, so the decision on who to keep might not be that cut and dry with plenty of different roster roles currently up in the air.

From offense to defense, the Lions can change the look of their roster pretty dramatically for 2022, so there will be plenty of tough decisions revealed in the weeks ahead. In terms of what player needs to come back most, however, opinions will differ greatly person to person and even between analysts.

Pro Football Focus and writer Sam Monson recently took a look at identifying players that should come back to their teams in 2022. While the Lions have some big-name free agents like Josh Reynolds, Charles Harris and Kalif Raymond, running back Godwin Igwebuike is the choice for the site.

As is written by Monson, Igwebuike showed some athletic ability and explosion when he did touch the ball and didn’t manage to fumble. Additionally he played a role on special teams, showing his value to the team. Monson thinks the Lions should bring Igwebuike back and see if he can get his ball security fixed given his strong 4.2 yards after contact number in 2021.

Detroit’s running back room is fairly deep with Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift, Jermar Jefferson and Craig Reynolds all likely to be in the mix. Igwebuike offers the advantage of contributing on special teams which could boost him onto the roster again and help the team re-sign him. He also is one of the hardest working Lions, and a great story given his switch from defense to offense.

Watch Igwebuike’s Touchdowns vs. Steelers

Igwebuike showed what he can do in multiple ways this season, and perhaps the best look at that was provided during a game against Pittsburgh in November. With the Lions down to backup running backs, Igwebuike was called upon to step up and managed to do so in a major way for Detroit. He rumbled for a touchdown on one of the nicer runs from scrimmage all season long.

After others fell victim to injury and illness before and during the gam, Igwebuike came in and ran hard for the Lions, picking up 56 yards and 1 touchdown on the game. That touchdown was a thing of beauty and grit, showing what Igwebuike can be:

The first career TD for Igwebuike to give the #Lions the lead!

Perhaps this is the moment that Igwebuike will use to boost himself forward to make an even bigger impact for the Lions in the future. At the very least, it is some great tape for the young runner to have for his team as they head into the offseason period with some important decisions to make.

Igwebuike’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018, Igwebuike bounced around between the Buccaneers, 49ers, Eagles and Jets before landing with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons in 2020. He didn’t register an NFL stat, and was a reserve/futures signing of the Lions last January. In college, Igwebuike put up some nice numbers, with 324 tackles and 7 interceptions along with 23 passes defended. He showed the kind of skill which can be molded in the league.





With the Lions in 2021, Igwebuike put up 118 yards and 1 touchdown. Additionally, he put up 697 return yards, which was perhaps the best part of his role with the team this past year.

Whether or not he returns remains to be seen, but some believe the team should make a fast move to keep Igwebuike around. It might not be a bad idea when all is said and done.

