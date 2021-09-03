Godwin Igwebuike Lauded as Lions’ ‘Best Story’ During Preseason

Every year, there’s tons of great stories across the league in terms of football, and the Detroit Lions might have one of the best on their roster for 2021.

Godwin Igwebuike was brought to the team as a free agent to play safety, except for the Lions saw something different in the young player. Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn watched Igwebuike in a drill and decided that he would make an excellent running back, so the transition began.

Some elite preseason and camp play later, and Igewebuike has made the team at that very position on the roster. During the preseason, the runner ran for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns. More than the numbers, though, he has looked comfortable at the position and has taken a good approach.

That’s something general manager Brad Holmes admitted when speaking with the media on Thursday, August 2. As Holmes said, he considers Igwebuike’s story the best on the team over the last few weeks during camp and the preseason.





“Godwin’s story is probably about the best story I could think of that occurred throughout this entire preseason and camp. Guy that was at safety, Anthony Lynn saw something in a special teams drill with the ball in his hand an brought up the idea of maybe making a switch, credit to him, he brought in, didn’t bat an eye at it, took it in stride and worked at it, and worked really really hard and got better every single week to the point where he earned a spot on this football team,” Holmes said.

Making a football team does often revolve around checking an ego and doing what a staff asks, so credit indeed to Igwebuike for making this happen and making sure he was in the best position to do what the Lions asked him to do. His reward now? A well-deserved spot on the 53-man roster for the 2021 season.

Lions Running Back Room Now Deep for 2021

For Detroit, it isn’t just about having the likes of D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson, but having quality depth on the roster. All of those players figure to offer the team something, as does Igwebuike, who has looked strong in between the tackles. Detroit also has preseason standout Craig Reynolds on the practice squad, so it’s true the team kept the best of the best this year in terms of the position.

With a rebuilt offensive line, the Lions are setting their sights on having a great season running the football, and Igwebuike will be someone that provides some good depth at the position that could allow for that as the season presses on.

Igwebuike’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018, Igwebuike bounced around between the Buccaneers, 49ers, Eagles and Jets before landing with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons in 2020. He didn’t register an NFL stat, and was a reserve/futures signing of the Lions last January. In college, Igwebuike put up some nice numbers, with 324 tackles and 7 interceptions along with 23 passes defended. He showed the kind of skill which can be molded in the league.





Credit to the Lions and Lynn for seeing more in Igwebuike, and turning him into a quality running back. The odds were likely against him making the roster at safety, but with plays like this at running back, the Lions became believers.

Now, Igwebuike will try to make a difference this season, and he has already worked hard enough to earn his role. That’s something everyone sees who helped the decision.

