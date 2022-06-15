Golden Tate Enjoys Sparkling Start to New Baseball Career [WATCH]

It’s hard to believe it’s been since 2018 that the Detroit Lions traded Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles, but time has marched on in a big way. That’s the case so much so that Tate is even trying his hand at a brand new sport.

Tate chose football over baseball once upon a time as an athlete, but he’s trying to spark up a new career with the NFL temporarily in the rear-view mirror. Tate signed with the Port Angeles Lefties on Tuesday, June 14, and it was revealed he would be spending the rest of the season with the team.

Within a release from the West Coast League, the Lefties revealed the move, and allowed Tate to speak about the opportunity presented to him.

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said in a release. “As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more,” Tate said in the release.

In spite of it being Tate’s first live action on a baseball diamond since 2009, he didn’t wait long to make an impact when written into the lineup on Tuesday night. When he got on the field, Tate notched a hit. Here’s video from Twitter user Kimberly Springfield of Tate legging out a double as his first hit with the team:

The Lions themselves gave Tate a shout-out for the hit, retweeted Springfield’s video:

All-told, it is very cool to see Tate living out his dream of being a professional baseball player, and awesome to see he is already fitting in and grinding out good at-bats. Whether Tate rises up the ranks and makes it further remains to be seen, but this is certainly a fantastic start.

Tate Was Beloved Within Detroit for Football

When Tate was eventually traded by former Detroit general manager Bob Quinn, it was one of the more emotional days the fanbase had in recent memory. Tate took a chance on the Lions in the 2013 offseason after winning a Super Bowl in Seattle the previous year, and the move paid immediate dividends. He was not only productive with 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns, but was a fixture in the community. Here’s a look at some of his best moves with the Lions:

More than the big plays, great runs after the catch and epic touchdown celebrations, however, the Detroit community always felt embraced by Tate, and showed him that love back in a big way on the field and off. Since he has been out of football, many have even called for the team to bring back Tate as a veteran mentor for the team’s young and rising wideout core. To this end, there will be a lot of Lions fans that are rooting for Tate to succeed in his brand new endeavor on the diamond.

Tate’s Career Stats & Highlights

Coming out of Notre Dame in 2010, Tate was a popular choice at wideout in the NFL draft, and the Seahawks nabbed him with a second-round pick. It was a decision they didn’t come to regret, and Tate immediately helped the team’s new-look offense take flight with Russell Wilson. Tate and the Seahawks captured Super Bowl 48, and with multiple big plays and, he looked poised to cash in within free agency. In signing with Detroit, Tate did just that, and teamed up with Calvin Johnson to form a feared duo. After a brief stint with the Eagles which featured a game-winning touchdown catch in the playoffs, Tate signed with the New York Giants in 2019, where he played until 2020. Tate always had a unique style on the field:

As a whole, Tate put up 8,278 yards as a wideout on 695 receptions with 46 touchdowns to his credit. That’s quite a career at a very tough position to break through at within the league. Long known as a player adept at yards after contact, Tate was speedy and aggressive on the field. With this in mind, nobody would be surprised if he can chase down a baseball career.

The first step toward that has already started to play out for the former football star.

