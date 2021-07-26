Golden Tate Post Ignites Internet Firestorm With Lions Fans

Depending on who is asked, the Detroit Lions’ biggest remaining need is the wide receiver position and there are some interesting options still on the market.

One of the players who could make sense is Golden Tate, who already starred with the team before. Fans have been wondering if a Tate return could be in the cards for this season, and anyone who was paying attention had some eyebrows raised over the weekend by a particular Instagram post.

Tate shared some of his greatest hits with the team in a highlight package, which ignited a bit of a firestorm on the Lions side of Twitter with folks wondering whether or not this was some type of smoke signal that Tate was eying a return to the team.

Is Golden Tate trying to tell us something? #OnePride Shared some Lions highlights and photos on his Instagram Story today 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ZBn4rf4kIH — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 25, 2021

That led some folks to wonder if a return for Tate could be in the cards soon for the team.

Probably nothing but Golden Tate did post a couple of #Lions pics on his IG story… Reunion coming, @ShowtimeTate?#OnePride — 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) July 25, 2021

For Lions fans that remember how great Tate was with the team, the potential for him to come back and serve as a mentor and a bridge to the next generation is likely too good to be true. Tate was a fan favorite with the team, so getting him back in the mix would be huge not only for production but for leadership as well.

Nothing has been said definitively about a return and this could be Tate simply sharing some of his greatest hits on the internet, but it will be fascinating to watch and see if this post means something in the days ahead.

Tate’s Career Stats Show Productive Player

At 33, Tate is probably living on borrowed time as a high-level NFL player, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be a quality piece for a roster at this point in his career. In Detroit, Tate already proved how good he can be. With the Lions, the wideout put up a solid 4,741 yards, 22 touchdowns and 441 receptions. He cracked the 2014 Pro Bowl for his work with the Lions, and was a solid player with the Seattle Seahawks before that. The last two seasons in New York, Tate’s numbers have fallen off considerably given his 8 touchdowns and 1,064 receiving yards, but there is little question what he brings to the mix as a stable, veteran presence for a team and a locker room.

When leaving Detroit, Tate appeared to be a bit saddened given his connection to the city and players. It certainly doesn’t hurt that he put up his best numbers with the team as well.

How Lions Could Make a Tate Return Work

The Lions have been adding cheap help on the wideout market this offseason, and Tate knows the lay of the land in the Motor City, having starred with the team from 2014-2018 while enjoying some of his best seasons in the prime of his career. Likely to be willing to take a low-cost deal at this point in his career, Tate could prefer a place like Detroit, where he’s been comfortable and played well in order to perhaps finish out his career. Unlike others who have never tasted success, Tate already has a ring, so he might not be chasing that at this stage of his career, but rather looking to feel comfortable again.

Getting Tate with Jared Goff and a new-look offense which could be predicated on speed, play action and rollouts could be an ideal fit for both the Lions and for the player at this point.

Tate would have to decide to take a chance on Detroit again for this to happen, but it’s clear it could be something that isn’t far from his mind.

